One of the iconic heroes made his debut 61 years ago

Do you know Spider-Man appeared in the comics on 15 August., It was in Amazing Fantasy #15 that the famous wall-crawler made his debut. Marvel ComicsAnd over the years he became one of the world’s most famous heroes along with Batman and Superman.

That’s why in August world spider man dayHowever, there is no specific reason why fans decide to celebrate this day on the 1st of the month instead of the 15th.

Spider-Man in film and TV

spidey event was such that for The first film inspired by this hero was released in 1977.And although it was shown in a few theaters, it was turned into a series in the United States, which only made a small splash in its first season, and other productions such as wonder woman Of linda carter,

At the end Sam Raimi’s version came out in 2002 starring Tobey McGuire, that was the definitive jumpstart for the hero, and over the years new versions would come, not just in live-action, starring Andrew Garfield And tom hollandbut also animated Spider-Man: A New Universe and Through the Multiverse, a saga that has managed to revolutionize the history of animation.

spider man and video games

Spider-Man became a great success in the field of video games marvel’s spider man for PlayStation 4, with two installments that have created a complete furore, and are sold out according to the latest reports over 33 million copies,

Obviously, it is necessary to say that the success of this hero is that he is from the city, i.e. your good neighbor Spider-Man, with a large dose of humor, which helps you remember that the important thing is not to give up. ​is and learn to rise, or in other words: it’s a leap of faith, @mundiario

