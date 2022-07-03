One of the largest manufacturers in the world warns about the price of electric cars

Stellantis supports the conversion to electric mobility, but warns that if the times are too short, the market could suffer and the industry could collapse. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Stuck with no way out or pressing for time? There are not a few voices that are beginning to be raised expressing their concern about the automotive market in 15 years. Although the possibility of using alternative technology such as hydrogen or e-fuelsThe truth is that the cars that will be sold almost everywhere in the world between 2035 and 2040 will be electricand these will coexist for a time with the used cars powered by internal combustion engines that have been manufactured until the middle of the next decade.

But the renewal will inexorably come at some point, and industry leaders have to be prepared for this new scenario. Big businesses are planned for the long term and decisions, good or bad, must be made well in advance. While The world still looks with some disbelief at how much pollution is generated by manufacturing a car, how much the batteries will pollute or be able to recycle, how long there will be lithium in the world until extracting it is more expensive and polluting, and when sustainable electricity will be generated so that savings of greenhouse gases does not move from car exhaust to the chimneys of electric power generating stations there is another issue that cannot be avoided: the cost of electric cars

They are expensive, in Europe, no EV can be bought for less than 20,000 euros, and in the US they do not go below 25,000 dollars. It is not very different in other markets, although in China and japan There are micro cars that can be bought for prices ranging from 4,500 to 13,000 dollars to change. The problem is that those cars are only sold in your country, and although in Europe similar concepts begin to appear, none lower than 12 or 13,000 euros.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, has once again said that the times of the industry and those of politics seem to go their separate ways

Charles Tavaresthe always very pragmatic CEO of Stellantishas long been warning of the difference between the times of the factories versus those of politics. He often tends to highlight that the good thing about electrification, which the Group accompanies with an enormous variety of products in all its brands, can be affected by an excessively fast pace of the transformation that is intended to be imposed.

Now it has been a senior executive of one of the Stellantis brands who decided to make a statement along the same lines, although with an even greater dose of crudeness. As published by Bloomberg, the Head of Production of DS, Arnaud Deboeufhas said that after the announcement of the agreement of the countries of the European Union to phase out fossil fuel-powered engines by 2035, the auto industry is “doomed” unless electric cars get cheaper.

“If electric vehicles don’t get cheaper, the market will collapse.”was the verbatim expression of the executive, explaining that if battery-powered cars do not lower their price, the car park will shrink in the future, and that will put the industry in general in trouble.

Of course, as the laws of commerce so mark it, the more massive a product is, its price is more competitive and costs go down. Stellantis, without going any further, foresees a cost reduction of 40% by the year 2030, however, for certain numbers to be reduced, there are processes that must be made cheaper as well, and Obtaining raw materials to manufacture electrical components remains expensive with little chance of being reduced.

The Citroen AMI is a low-cost electric city car compared to conventional electric cars, but it is still unattainable for many users. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

On the other hand, there is a small crisis on the horizon related to batteries. As a rule, for a car to be considered locally manufactured in Europe, and do not pay certain fees or taxes, its components must be largely produced on the mainland. However, even if they work against the clock in factories and gigafactories in several countries, it seems unlikely that they will produce massively until well into the next decade or the last years of the current one.

This makes dependency on China, or Asia in general, almost inevitable for cars that are made in Europe, and that casts a cloak of doubt on whether lower costs can be maintained, precisely because of that dependency.

“Higher demand for electric vehicle batteries between 2024 and 2027, a period before more European capacity comes online, will benefit Asian producers and ‘jeopardize’ cell production in the West”Tavares said.

Building more battery factories and buying their own lithium mines to ensure raw material are some of the measures that large corporations in the auto industry are trying to take. But that does not guarantee that the price will drop sufficiently, and if, as is known, by 2030 at the latest, but much sooner in some cases, governments decide discontinue subsidies or schemes to help access an electric car people, the slope may be even steeper.

