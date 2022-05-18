Entertainment

One of the last films of Bruce Willis before his retirement lets see his first trailer

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 13 2 minutes read

A end of March this year came a news that hit the hearts of the fans, Bruce Willis announced his retirement from acting due to a health problem. While he leads his life off-camera, theaters are preparing to present one of the last films that the actor shot, it is about white-elephant.

This exclusive film AMC+ from action and crime has a Jesse V Johnson in the direction (Triple Threat) and brings us to Gabriel Tancredi (Michael Rooker), a former Marine turned mobster who does not hesitate to do what his boss and friend asks, played by Bruce Willis. The situation will take an unexpected turn when Tancredi must eliminate all loose ends after two police officers become witnesses to a murder.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 13 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Italian Eurovision presenter apologizes for comment on Chanel

4 mins ago

Livia Brito, on video, would react annoyed with the reporter

15 mins ago

The Netflix movie that is all the rage and stars Tom Holland

16 mins ago

Megan Fox revealed that she cut a hole in her clothes to have sex with Machine Gun Kelly

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button