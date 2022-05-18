One of the last films of Bruce Willis before his retirement lets see his first trailer

A end of March this year came a news that hit the hearts of the fans, Bruce Willis announced his retirement from acting due to a health problem. While he leads his life off-camera, theaters are preparing to present one of the last films that the actor shot, it is about white-elephant.

This exclusive film AMC+ from action and crime has a Jesse V Johnson in the direction (Triple Threat) and brings us to Gabriel Tancredi (Michael Rooker), a former Marine turned mobster who does not hesitate to do what his boss and friend asks, played by Bruce Willis. The situation will take an unexpected turn when Tancredi must eliminate all loose ends after two police officers become witnesses to a murder.

To prepare the public and fans of Bruce, AMC + launched the white elephant trailer. The trailer wastes no time showing what Tancredi is capable of following orders from his boss. In almost two minutes, the trailer shows that the story does not skimp on shootings, explosions, chase scenes and more.

In addition to Bruce and Michael, the film features performances by Olga Kurylenko, Vadhir Derbez Y John Malkovich. Another important fact is that this story is part of the five films that the star of Die Hard shot before retiring from acting after receiving a diagnosis of aphasia. This condition is associated with a stroke or a head trauma. This neurological condition brings with it, among several details, affections in communication, including the ability to read and write. It is possible that Bruce has had some problem with his health lately and that he has kept it a secret.

white-elephant will open in a select theatrical circuit and air on AMC+ on June 3, 2022. At the moment it is unknown by which platform it could arrive for Latin America and Spain.

