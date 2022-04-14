one of the latest Xiaomi already costs less than 200 euros

Share

Xiaomi’s mid-range drops in price in its version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, but only for a limited time.

Thanks to this Xiaomi offer you can take one of its new mid-range for very little. The Redmi Note 11 falls to the €179 in its version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Xiaomi’s mobile has just what you need to enjoy a very good experience, those applications that you use every day will work without problems. If you are looking for a cheap and complete smartphone, it is one of the best purchases.

Buy from Xiaomi: Redmi Note 11

Buy the Redmi mobile at a discount

The AMOLED-panel 6.43 inches, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz that incorporates the Redmi mobile offers a very smooth and pleasant experience. The only interruption is the small hole that houses its front camera, the sensation is totally immersive. But beware, you will not be able to go back to a traditional screen when you try its 90 Hz.

Inside is the Snapdragon 680, one of the processors manufactured by Qualcomm. As we have said, the applications that we all use every day will move without problems. You can take him out to games and your day-to-day applications will move without any problem.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.43″ AMOLED screen, FullHD + and 90 Hz

5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charge

4 cameras

NFC, 3.5mm Jack and FM Radio

The battery of our protagonist reaches 5,000 mAh and incorporates a fast charge of 33W, you won’t be left stranded without power. The Chinese device also features a headphone jack, FM radio and NFCwhich will allow you to pay together with applications such as Google Pay.

You can also take good pictures with the 4 rear cameras of this Redmi Note 11: incorporates a 50 megapixel main sensoran wide angle 8 megapixels, a 2 megapixel sensor for the portrait mode and a macro sensing which repeats with 2 megapixels. In the hole in its front, a 13 megapixel camera signed by Samsung.

Buy from Xiaomi: Redmi Note 11

you can get with one of the latest Xiaomi mid-range for less than 180 euros. A device that comes with a good screen, a Qualcomm chip that will give you the energy you need, 4 cameras that have raised the level and a battery with fast charge. Don’t think about it too much, units are limited.

Related topics: Offers

Share

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!