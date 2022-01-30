one of the leaders will start in the derby

The first, reassuring, news arrived a few days ago: Franck Kessié, injured in the African Cup, had undergone a CT scan which ruled out injuries. A sigh of relief for the whole Rossoneri environment, which in this February is aware of playing a lot.

But if it is true that the CT scan, as mentioned, excluded injuries, this did not ensure the presence of Kessie in the Derby of 6 February. One fundamental junction for the AC Milan championship, as admitted by Pioli himself in the post game with Juve.

Kessié, derby, owner

The Devil, if he wants to hope in the run-up, is almost obliged to win: to do so he will also rely on the Ivorian midfielder, who will return to Milanello tomorrow and in all probability will start from the first minute on Sunday.

On Pioli’s part there is even the temptation to deploy him attacking midfielder. Empoli’s positive experiment, combined with the dark period Brahim Diaz is experiencing, could convince the Emilian coach to deploy Kessié in a more advanced position.

But if we understand something more about the tactical positioning in the coming days, the really important news is the player’s availability. Kessié will be there, Pioli has a reason – even a great one – to smile.

Pierfrancesco Vecchiotti