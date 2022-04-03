One of the most classic iPhone games returns to the App Store renewed

Birds vs. Pigs: The classic Angry Birds game is back with a look you’ll love.

Angry Birds has been causing great sensations for more than a decade, it is a very simple and addictive game. So much so that it is impossible to play only one game. For the staunch supporters of this development by the Finnish firm Rovio, there is good news. It returns to the App Store with a somewhat renewed appearance, but maintaining the essence of the game. The Angry Birds of always is now available for download in your favorite app store, and under model freemium. Although you have an initial payment of 99 cents, there are no added purchases in the future.

Apple releases iOS 15.4.1 with bug fixes and security improvements

What changes in Angre Birds is nothing, (and it’s better)

The changes that have been applied to this game come from within, as its new Unity engine allows for an improved experience on any device. Namely, It doesn’t matter if you download it to your iPad or iPhone and whichever model it is, you’re going to enjoy maximum fluidity. The compatibility for iPhone is iOS 13.0 or later and for iPad it is necessary iPadOS 13.0 or later.

“While rebuilding Angry Birds, we took great care to preserve the feel of the original game. We know that our fans are a demanding group and will appreciate even small differences. Matching the gameplay and its appearance alongside the original was crucial.”

It’s what executive producer Sami Ronkainen has said and it perfectly sums up what the new game is all about. Angry Birds is the same as always, which is the one you really like, but with improved features. The elimination of micropayments It’s a compelling reason to download this new version, which, although it doesn’t change excessively, is now much more appealing in every way.

this game already accumulates millions of downloads since it was launched in 2012, although since 2019 it has ceased to be available. It is a very simple game to play, but it acquires degrees of difficulty as you progress through its levels. 4 types of birds, with different abilities, have to destroy green pigs that have taken over their habitat.

Alto’s Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain Now Available on Apple Arcade

There is no doubt that this improved relaunch of the game in its classic version will make many download it again from the App Store. Other versions after Rovio was released didn’t seem to be as successful as this original which is now back in stock. Surely it will reconnect with users, making them feel the same sensations as when it was launched. Angry birds is a classic that never fails. Do you dare to try it again?

Related topics: Games

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!