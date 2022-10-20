One of the most dangerous drug lords in Brazil was released after 20 years in prison

Celso Luiz Rodrigues, known as Celsinho da Vila Vintém

The drug trafficker Celso Luiz Rodrigues, known as Celsinho da Vila Vintém and who was considered one of the largest and most dangerous drug traffickers in Brazil in the 1990s, was released from jail this Wednesday, after 20 years in prison, benefiting from a court order.

Celsinho de Vila Vintém, one of the founders of the criminal organization known as friends of friends and whose mafia controlled drug trafficking in several favelas in Rio de Janeiro, will be able to respond in freedom to the only judicial process that currently remains against him.

The drug trafficker had been in prison since 2002, although his first time in prison was in 1994, and he has already served all the sentences, up to 30 years, to which he had been sentenced for homicide, drug trafficking and bank robbery.

The criminal now benefited from a police operation carried out in September and in which two well-known police commissioners were identified as those responsible for ordering in 2017 a invasion of rival gunmen to Rocinha, the largest favela Rio de Janeiroto help allies to stay with the points of sale of drugs in the neighborhood.

A general view of the Rocinha favela the day before Brazil’s presidential elections, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 1, 2022 (REUTERS/Pilar Olivares)

Celsinho remained in prison sentenced to 15 years in prison for the aforementioned armed invasion of Rocinha, after being accused of having ordered it from prison as head of Friends of Friends, the rival mafia that controlled the favela.

“They set me up to accuse me of that crime,” he limited himself to saying in brief statements that he gave to the press when leaving the Lemos Brito penitentiary, one of the units of the Gericinó prison complex, in the western part of Rio de Janeiro, accompanied by their lawyers.

“I’m finally getting out of jail. I served all my sentence. I was never granted parole or any other benefit. Now I only hope that they give me the opportunity to live in peace. I have nowhere to go, I have no home, everything I had I lost. Now I want to live in peace and away from crime,” she said.

Celsinho da Vintém staged two spectacular prison breaks, the first in 1994 shortly after he was first jailed, and the other in 1998, when he took advantage of his transfer to hospital after being shot in the arm to escape.

In 2002, he survived a violent fight between rival drug gangs who shared the Bangú prison, in which four of his organization’s leaders were killed.

In 2014, due to his dangerousness and the discovery that his henchmen were planning an operation to rescue him, he was transferred to a maximum security federal penitentiary in the Amazonian state of Rondonia, where he remained for four years before returning to Rio de Janeiro.

