one of the most discussed protagonists disappears

One of the most discussed patients a “Lives on the edge” he did not make it and the program mourns his passing, all the details on the story.

Mourning for the program “Lives on the edge“: Destinee Lashaee she didn’t make it and at the age of thirty she died. This is the first transgender star case to have participated in the reality show “My 600-Lb. Life”.

She was one of the most talked about patients of the transmission and together with her nine others failed to complete the process. Here’s what happened to the young victim.

“Lives on the edge“, The story of Destinee Lashaee

It was one of the protagonists of the Real Time program, Destinee Lashaee made herself known for her determination, courage, strength, but also all the low moments she had to face along the way.

According to what we learn from the web, the girl would be committed suicide. His brother broke the news through a post on social media. Before him, even Destinee a few days ago had written a message to followers

I am grateful that I have touched millions of lives and hearts around the world. Having lived my life in so much pain for so long I realized that God doesn’t make mistakes. I am grateful for my journey and for all that I have been through. I don’t regret a single moment.

Could it be a signal? Today they have thought about it a lot, but by now it is too late. The 30-year-old lost her life, leaving everyone speechless. According to what is also learned from the program, the girl previously suffered from depression and it is for this reason that she would have turned to the broadcast.

On social media there are many messages arrived from the fans who have always supported her, her story is an example to carry on and there are many who remember her for her strength and determination. She never lacked her will, but apparently it wasn’t enough.