one of the most famous memes becomes a mod

The arrival of Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PC has finally offered the opportunity for modders to put their hand to the game code and make changes of various kinds. In addition to the first technical interventions (dynamic resolution has already been disabled) it also emerged a mod inspired by a meme.

When Final Fantasy 7 Remake was released exclusively on PlayStation 4 last year, it spawned almost instantly an Aerith meme. In one of the scenes filmed, while her partner in adventure Tifa defeats enemies with martial arts, the sorceress sets aside her powers to knock out an opponent with a well-aimed chair stroke.

Well, the meme that kept the fanbase entertained for a long time, has now become a mod called Chairith. Its creator, known as Crandiff on NexusMods, simply replaced all of Aerith’s weapons with a chair. Now it really is unbeatable!

You can admire the effect created by the mod by going to the gallery at the bottom of this news, while if you play on PC and want to install it, then you have to download from this address. The installation is very simple, just copy the .pak file into the “mods” folder which in turn is included in the “Paks” folder.