The Samsung Galaxy M12 reaches one of its minimum prices on Amazon, but only for a limited time.

Thanks to this Amazon offer you can take the Galaxy M12 for only 129 euros, one of the lowest prices so far. The Samsung mobile has a discount in its version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storagesome more than decent numbers.

This mobile has just what you need, it has a 90hz panelone of the processors Exynos manufactured by Samsung itself, 4 rear cameras and a battery of 5,000mAh, among other things. There are very few smartphones that can offer such a complete file for less than 130 euros, If you were looking for something cheap and balanced, this is a great opportunity..

If you are an Amazon Prime user, you will enjoy a fast and free shipping, is another advantage of this offer. You can enjoy free shipping throughout the year, you can even try it at no cost.

Buy this Samsung Galaxy for very little

Exynos 850

6.4″ IPS HD+ 90Hz screen

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of memory

4 rear cameras

5,000mAh battery

NFC

Our protagonist arrives with a beautiful body that you can find in various colors, but the blue you see in the photograph suits him very well. in the front, a 6.4-inch IPS screen, with HD + resolution and 90 Hz. Thanks to this high refresh rate, everything will move quickly and smoothly, which is very pleasant.

Under its chassis is the Exynos 850, one of the processors manufactured by Samsung itself. It will move without difficulty those applications that you use every day, everything will work as it should. In this offer it comes in its superior version, with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory. If you need more space, you can expand its capacity with microSD cards.

The Samsung device houses inside a 5,000mAh batterycompatible with a load of up to 15W. In the lower frame a USB-C portalso a 3.5mm jack for you to connect your traditional headphones. Also has FM Radioa feature hard to find nowadays.

You will be able to take good pictures with this Samsung in almost any condition. It comes with 4 rear cameras and a 48-megapixel main sensor. manufactured by the Korean company itself. We do not forget its front camera, which incorporates an 8 megapixel sensor.

You do not have to pay 130 euros to receive a good mobile at home, a Samsung Galaxy that has just what you need and that you can trust. If you’re interested, don’t think about it too much, it’s one of Amazon’s flash deals and it won’t last long.

