One of the most renowned doctors warns about the future of COVID

The Council of Ministers will approve on April 19 the withdrawal of the mandatory use of masks indoors with the exception of health and social health centers and transport. Measure will enter into force on April 20when it will be published in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has argued that this flexibility is possible because “fortunately”, Spain has a “very high level of immunization” and an epidemiological situation “in a favorable context”.

However, the epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital in Badalona, Oriol Mitjabelieves that it is still early to relax both the restrictions: “We must not start normalizing. The virus is not gone. People who are infected should not go to work.”.

A new variant that “will better escape vaccines”

In fact, Mitjà has warned, in an interview in El Periódico, that in the coming months a new variant of the coronavirus will arrive that “will escape vaccines much better” since “it will catch us with very low immunity, because it has been a long time since we received the last dose.”

The epidemiologist predicts that this new variant “It will cause a large wave”, although its severity is still “to be determined”. The same will come from Asia because “the virus is replicating more than ever and invading Asia and, surely, China will not be able to contain it.”

This expert is not the only one who has warned in recent days about the possible arrival of new variants. The Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (Separ) has asked “rigorously maintain the obligation to wear a mask” to “all people with respiratory symptoms” given “the still high epidemiological risk” and the possibility that new strains of COVID-19 will develop.