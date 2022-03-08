one of the most reputable cybersecurity companies in the world

Google has bought from one of the jewels of the cybersecurity sector. Mandiant, the reputable cybersecurity firm that discovered the SolarWinds hack, has been bought by Google for 5,400 million dollars. This has been announced by the two companies in a statement, where they assure that “cybersecurity challenges have accelerated in frequency, severity and diversity.”

The deal will be made after a cash payment of $23 per share. Mandiant will join the Google Cloud team, having been founded 18 years ago. Currently the US cybersecurity firm has 600 consultants and 300 analysts. Google’s intention is to integrate these workers and incorporate the Mandiant platform into its security catalog.

Mandiant: cybersecurity benchmark at government level

The purchase of Mandiant It’s not Google’s first foray into acquiring cybersecurity buys, but it’s the biggest till the date. In 2012 they bought the Spanish company VirusTotal and more recently, in January 2022, they bought the firm Siemplify.

Among the features that Google is looking for from Mandiant is the improvement of consulting services in cybersecurity, attack detection, response tools, validation, control and monitoring.

We are excited to announce that we’ve signed an agreement to join the @GoogleCloud family — bringing together some of the best minds in security! Read more here: https://t.co/SaDIwDUOM5 pic.twitter.com/FrCH2fE4wd — Mandiant (@Mandiant) March 8, 2022

Mandiant was the cybersecurity company in charge of investigating the cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline, the largest gas station company in the US. An attack that in May 2021 forced a state of emergency to be declared and left thousands of people without access to gasoline.

This company is also the one who discovered the SolarWinds hack, the IT supplier of government agencies such as NASA, the air force or the Pentagon. With the acquisition of Mandiant, Google gives a Huge leap in quality to become support for the United States government in cybersecurity.

Not surprisingly, Microsoft and its Azure division were also interested in buying Mandiant, as reported by Bloomberg. Finally, it was Google who took over this company founded by Kevin Mandia, a former executive and officer of the US Air Force.

In 2013, Mandiant passed into the hands of FireEye for 1,000 million dollars, but it never had a good fit. In June 2021, following successes such as the discovery of the SolarWinds hack, Mandiant regained its name again, under investment group Symphony Technology.

Mandiant initially rose to fame after the publication of the APT1 report in 2013, which revealed evidence that a Chinese army unit was carrying out cyberattacks against at least 141 US organizations. Now the Mandiant experience will be at the service of Google, which considerably strengthens its cybersecurity department.

