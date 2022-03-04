Yes OK Ricky Martin with her husband, Jwan Yosef, They have been together for several years and express their love in every moment they share, for a special date, the Puerto Rican singer wrote a message of love that was highlighted as one of the most romantic gestures.

Ricky Martin with Jwan Yosef show off luxury and love

Ricky Martin He is one of the most admired and desired Latin men in the world. Everything the singer says and does is continuously seen by millions of fans and much more when it comes to his private life.

Since 2018, the singer returned to live in the United States and, in particular, decided to go to Beverly Hills, (Los Angeles) California to his luxurious and millionaire mansion. There he lives with Jwan Josef and his children.

Throughout his career, in one way or another, Ricky has always shared various photos on his Instagram account. Instagram where he reveals parts of his daily life. However, ever since she fell in love with Jwan Yosefher current husband, never misses an opportunity to show her his love.

Pure love: One of the most romantic gestures of Ricky Martin with Jwan Yosef

TO Ricky Martin true love came to him Jwan Yosef, the Swedish painter of Syrian, Kurdish and Armenian origins. Thanks to his passion for art, love flourished. They have been married since 2017. It was in 2015 that the singer met who would be her future husband and also the father of her children.

At that time, Ricky saw through his Instagram, one of his paintings and from there they contacted each other, until, 2 years later, they got married. It is a true love story worth bragging about and Ricky does so every time he feels it.

After Valentine’s Day arrived, precisely on February 14, the singer did not hesitate to express what she feels for her husband once again and simplified everything in 2 words: “My soul” accompanied by an image together. So intimate and open Ricky Martin dedicated one of the most romantic gestures to him to her husband Jwan Yosef through his Instagram.

How could it be otherwise, quickly, the publication obtained more than 200 thousand likes and hundreds of comments supporting that love that transcends anyone who wants to see the singer happy.

Do you like the couple they make? Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef?