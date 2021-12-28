There are some red flags that we should never ignore throughout our lives. And most importantly, there are some habits that we should change if we want our health to be protected and strong. In fact, we often do not realize that some of our actions could affect the proper functioning of our body. We are talking about a perfect machine, which only works as it should when every gear is in the right place. And to make this happen, we need to give it care and attention. In this way, we can be sure that we are doing what is best for us and for our well-being.

One of the most underestimated problems at this age could increase the risk of colon and rectal cancer

Some habits or situations are very easy to avoid if we really want to take care of our body. For example, in our previous article, we explained an action that we could take to reduce bad cholesterol and be able to take care of our body. Or, to do something more positive for our health, we could change something in our diet. Of course, always under medical advice. And we could try the food that we indicate in our previous article and that could help us reduce the risk of lung and colon cancer. Today, however, regarding this last topic, we are talking about a problem that is not always considered with the right attention and that could increase the risk of rectal and colon cancer.

Obesity in late teens could be an additional risk, and science continues to look for all possible causes

One of the problems, which is often talked about but which is not given the right attention, is obesity. Especially if the latter occurs in adolescence, during a very important development phase for each of us. And to underline some consequences is a very interesting research. The study is reported by the National Institute of Health and was conducted in Sweden, led by Dr. Elizabeth Kantor. As many as 240,000 men were involved in the research, all between 16 and 20 years old, and data were collected on them through blood tests to try to understand some risk factors, especially for rectal and colon cancer.

The data revealed that apparently one of the problems that could lead to this delicate situation is adolescent obesity. Therefore, this is one of the most underestimated problems at this age that could increase the risk of colon and rectal cancer. Obviously, it wouldn’t be the direct cause, but it could certainly increase the risks. The studies, among other things, will certainly go on, showing other details that can help us understand the situation more.

