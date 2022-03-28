One of the most unexpectedly successful (and best) series of 2021 returns to Disney +: This is season 2

Goodbye to the long waits: ‘Only murders in the building’ will return just nine months after dismissing its first installment with a ‘cliffhanger’ that changed everything.

A few months ago we say goodbye to a 2021 full of surprises in the form of a series that set the bar very high for a 2022 which will house some of the most ambitious premieres in recent years, such as the Lord of the Rings series or the Game of Thrones spin-off. Big surprises often come from the hand of fictions that no one was expecting -and if not, let them tell The squid game and the opposite also happens: that titles destined to “penetrate it” end up happening without pain or glory.

Throughout 2021 Disney + has been the home of several series that have turned out to be a success among viewers. Especially from the hand of the long-awaited Marvel series that came to light gradually during the year in a dynamic that will continue in this one, but also from a fun mystery comedy that has been the subject of widespread applause from the public and critics: Only murders in the building.

The Hulu series starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short had the ballots to work and, after being received with open arms as one of the best premieres on the platform, it lived up to expectations. In her, the unexpected leading trio successfully bridged the generation gap and combined it perfectly to show us the best of both through three excellent characters: three strangers living in the same apartment complex who share their obsession with true crime podcasts. So when a mysterious murder takes place in their own apartment, the three team up to investigate the case and create their own podcast to tell the story.

After its excellent reception in August 2021 and a ‘cliuffhanger’ ending, Only murders in the building was renewed for a second season in September that has a lot to tackle. Excellent news, without a doubt, for one of the best series of the year.

When ‘Only Murders In The Building’ returns and what to expect from season 2

Fortunately, the wait won’t be too long between the first and second seasons of Only murders in the building. Hulu announced the date this weekend and, in addition, it did so through a promising first ‘teaser’ of the new episodes that you can see at the beginning of this news.

Season 2 of the acclaimed comedy will premiere on Tuesday June 28thless than nine months after the denouement of season 1.

The new installment of the series that we see in Spain from Disney + has work ahead: As soon as we found out who was behind Tim Kono’s murder, the series dared to pose a second mystery and experience a twist in a new direction. And this is what his description says:

Following the shocking death of Arconia’s neighborhood council president, Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver and Mabel are forced to unmask the killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications arise: the trio are publicly implicated in Bunny’s murder, which is the subject of a competing podcast, and they also have to deal with a group of New York residents who believe they they are the ones who committed the murder

In the trailer released by Hulu includes a first and small look at the season’s new characters played by Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne, although the popular actresses are not the only additions. Also at this stage will be Oscar winner Shirley MacLaine, Zoe Colletti, Andrea Martin and Michael Rapaport.

the debut of Only murders in the building next June 28 raises even more the level of a month that promises to be key in the year with the expected returns of TheBoys and The Umbrella Academywhich both premiere their season 3 after several years of waiting.

