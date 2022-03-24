One of the mysteries of COVID-19: the low mortality in Africa

“If that’s happening in South Africa, why should it be any different here?” Mwananyanda said. In fact, he claims that South Africa has a much more robust health system, which should mean a lower mortality rate, rather than a higher one.

This specialist led a research team that found that during the Zambian delta wave, 87 percent of bodies arriving at hospital morgues were infected with covid. “The morgue was full. There is no difference, the difference is that we have very poor data”.

The Economist, which has been tracking excess deaths during the pandemic, shows similar rates of death in Africa. Sondre Solstad, who leads the Africa model, said that during the pandemic the continent experienced excess mortality ranging from 1 million to 2.9 million deaths.

“It would be beautiful if Africans were safe, but they are not,” he said.

But many scientists investigating the pandemic on the ground disagree. They say it is not possible that hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of covid deaths have gone unnoticed.

“We have not seen mass burials in Africa. If that had happened, we would have seen it,” said Thierno Baldé, who leads the WHO team for the Covid emergency response in Africa.

“In Africa a death never goes unnoticed, even if we are very poor at keeping records,” said Abdhalah Ziraba, an epidemiologist at the African Population and Health Research Center in Nairobi, Kenya. “There is a funeral, and there is always an announcement: there is never a funeral in the week because it is a big event. If anyone in New York hypothesizes that they’re not checking in, well, we may not have the exact numbers, but the perception is palpable. In the media, in your social circle, you know if there are deaths.”

Demby, Sierra Leone’s health minister, who is an epidemiologist by training, agreed. “We have not had overflowing hospitals. That has not happened. There is no evidence that excess mortality is occurring,” he said.