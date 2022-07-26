one of the new superheroes already wants his solo movie, or even his own franchise

In addition to introducing Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero, black adam will also convene the x, one of whose members already has a desire for solo films.

As DC creative director Jim Lee reminded us again, the SnyderVerse is dead and buried. The narrative canon installed by Zack Snyder fell apart after Justice League and since, Warner’s Extended Universe tries to find a new direction. The film The Flash should thus be an opportunity to reboot the DCEU.

It will most likely justify the disappearance of several heroes (Ben Affleck’s Batman, Ray Fisher’s Cyborg and Ezra Miller’s Flash) while allowing the universe to cling to other licenses such as The Suicide Squad (with already an HBO Max spin-off on Peacemaker and another in preparation on Amanda Waller) or black adam which will lift the veil on a whole new section of DC mythology.

black adam

In addition to focusing on a new character who should at some point cross paths with Shazam or Superman – perhaps Val-Zod -, the film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra with Dwayne Johnson in the title role will introduce a new team of superheroes: the Justice Society of America (or Justice Society of America in VO).

Its members will include Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), the latter already seeing himself evolving solo. In a recent interview with SlashFilm made on the occasion of the last San Diego Comic-Con, theactor discussed his character’s future which will certainly not have a very dense narrative arc in black adam.

Aldis Hodge in Invisible Man

“The thing with Hawkman is what to look at the timeline in the comics. He’s in the Justice Society and he was even in the Justice League. You also have the solo comics where there are so many rich stories: his past, his curse, his history with Hawkgirl. There’s so much to tap into for a standalone movie and even several. I just hope we can explore it.“

Hawkman is indeed a very rich and dramatic character who deserves a spotlight (which would also be an opportunity to cast a Hawkgirl). For now, however, it is difficult to say with certainty that the JSA is destined to return to the DCEU, together or separately, but the idea of ​​a spin-off series on HBO Max is not incongruous given the new commercial strategy that the studio is deploying. On the other hand, the reception of black adam at the box office should be decisive for the future of the franchise. Its release in France is still scheduled for October 19 in theaters.