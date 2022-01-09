One of the principles of pizza died: its flavors bewitched Julia Roberts

NAPLES. He continued to spend his sweat to carry on the family tradition, before the epidemic forced the closure of the premises. Died Antonio Condurro, one of the principles of Pizza, at the age of 89. L’Ancient pizzeria da Michele therefore it loses one of its pillars, the one who pushed to preserve the prerogative of the only two possible orders: the Margherita and the Marinara.

So did Michele and so did Antonio, the last of his sons, throughout his life. Together with his eldest son Salvatore he had taken on the responsibility of keeping the family name high. In 2010 the pizzeria had even bewitched with its flavors Julia Roberts, who, in a scene in the film ‘Eat pray love’, tasted a Margherita inside the restaurant, taking ‘da Michele’ around the world.

The funeral was held today, December 27, at 13 in the church of Santa Maria Egiziaca in Forcella. His daughter Don Antonio, Daniela Condurro, with a post shared on the pizzeria’s Facebook page, wanted to greet him with words that reach straight to the heart: “Thank you Dad for all you have done for us, for making us strong and courageous, I will always love you, my dad! I wish I could still hear your voice, I miss the laughs we used to make, I miss your smile, your eyes, I miss seeing you on the sofa watching TV. I have to say sorry and thank you … Sorry for all the times I didn’t understand, for all the times I didn’t say ‘I love you'[…]

Without you I would never have made it. Even if you are no longer with us, your memory and your smile will never be forgotten! You had so many friends who loved you, because you had something different, you were always present, always available, you were everyone’s friend, you were and are my pride. Today more than ever I have realized how important you have been in my life and, for the next few years, I will keep these precious memories in my heart. Hi dad, on the contrary… hi Pizzaiolo, have a good trip.

Your Daniela “

.