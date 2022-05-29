One of the protagonists of The Handmaid’s Tale left the series

The success of The Handmaid’s Tale due to different factors. One of them is the very good adaptation of the disturbing and wonderful dystopian novel written by Margaret Atwood. Another, surely, has to do with the historical moment in which it was released; a moment in which feminism proposes and demands to review certain customs and beliefs. And another, without a doubt, is its cast, made up of actors and actresses who knew how to put themselves at the service of history and masterfully interpret characters that swing between contained rage, acceptance of an imposed destiny and the most virulent rebellion. This Friday, the American media reported that this great cast suffered a significant loss: one of the protagonists will not participate in the fifth season.

Alexis Bledel, who played the key character of Emily in the Hulu drama since the first season, informed through a statement that he released Variety who will no longer be part of the cast of the series. “After thinking about it a lot, I felt that I had to get away from The Handmaid’s Tale right now,” he revealed. She added, “I will be eternally grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support.”

For his participation in the series, Bledel received four nominations and won an Emmy award statuette.

Her character, Emily, is one of the main characters in the story and one of the few who exclusively starred in episodes. Throughout the four seasons, the authors revealed aspects of her life before the founding of the state of Gilead and outlined her story, first as a rebellious and cunning servant, and then as a key figure in the flight and subsequent arrival. little Nicole – the youngest daughter of June (Elisabeth Moss) – to Canada.

Before Gilead, Emily was a Ph.D. in Biology and taught at the university. She was happily married to Sylvia (Clea DuVall), with whom she shared the upbringing of her son Oliver. She and them try to flee from Gilead, but she is caught at the airport while they manage to cross the border, because they are Canadian citizens.

In Gilead, she was assigned as a servant to Commanders Scott, Roy, and Lawrence, and later reveals to June that she is a member of Mayday, an underground resistance movement. After being convicted of having an affair with a “marten”, she has her clitoris removed and she is sent to the Colonies.

However, the shortage of maids makes them give her a new opportunity. Emily, however, stabs her aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) and flees with Nicole, June’s young daughter, to Canada. There, as a refugee, she begins therapy and reconnects with her wife and her son, despite the difficulties of leaving her traumatic past behind.

Prior to The Handmaid’s TaleBledel starred in the series Gilmore Girls and participated in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Y Mad Men. Along with Moss and Bledel, the series stars Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, OT Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford and Sam Jaeger.

It is expected that the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale -which has won 15 Emmy Awards since its premiere in 2017- opens towards the end of the second half of this year. In early May, Moss participated as a guest of The Drew Barrymore Show and assured that the recordings of the new episodes were halfway through and, at the insistence of the hostess to know some details of what is to come, he advanced: «I will say that it is a very big season, with a lot of production. We have been on location a lot, we record very little in the studio and that for us means that it is very big. And we are constantly on the road, in many different places.

“June’s journey is great, the journeys of the other characters are very great,” he later added. “And June is grappling with, ‘What does freedom really mean?’ ‘Can she really be free?’ and ‘Where do I put my anger?’ she finally pointed out.

