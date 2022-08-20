One of the Spider-man of the Multiverse stars in this moving fantastic story on Disney +

This little work, almost unknown, is a hymn to life and a little gem within the science fiction genre.

The North American platform has crept into the most important today, not only because it has managed to integrate major brands with international success, such as Marvel either starwarsbut because of its ability to bring together titles of movies and series with which to compete in quality and quantity with giants in the sector such as Netflix or HBO Max. It is a fact that sometimes it is difficult for us to choose the content to see next, but we believe that the construction site that we are going to talk about will do the delight of the lovers of the cinema fantasticof Science fiction and of melodrama more special. In addition, it has a cast that includes one of the famous spider-man of multiverse from Marvel. What more can you ask?

Disney + hides many treasures in its catalog and Never leave me is one of them

If you have taken a look at trailer that we leave you on these lines, you will have been able to verify that we were talking about Andrew Gardfield, the protagonist of The Amazing Spider-man. The young actor stars in this film, released in 2010, along with two actresses who have stood out within his generation, Carey Mulligan Y Keira Knightley.

To put a little in context with what you will find inside the film, we are talking about the story of three friendsunited by their passage through a internship English. When discover the truth about their existence and the reason why they have always lived under strict rules, they will begin to discover what it means to be alive and will teach us to enjoy life in a story of hope and humanity.

Your footage of 104 minutes it’s just hypnotic and it’s based in one of the novels most special of our century, the one drafted in 2005 by kazuo ishiguro. The fictional story that we are shown in the film, far from being located in a distant future, invites us to enter a alternate realitynot too different from ours, but which includes a type of society where not all human beings are free.

It is obvious, since the death is one of the great protagonists of the story, that sometimes we will have to deal with unusual feelings, but that managed correctly will end up propelling us until the end of the narrative, where we will join with the characterssuperbly performed, and where we will end up with empathize with their struggle. The English environment, moreover, is perfectly used, with melancholic landscapes that will take us into one of the deeper fantasy stories that you will find on Disney+.

Watch Never Let Me Go on Disney+

