One of the stars of Black Widow could join Dune 2, who is it?

The 2021 had great premieres, one of them was the remake of Dune. The film directed by Denis Villeneuve exceeded all expectations and gave fans a visual and sound feast of the work of Frank Herbert. Now the story is beginning to take its first steps for the sequel and everything seems to indicate that the second part will feature one of the marvel studio stars.

dunes was in charge of raising during its passage through the cinemas over $400 million dollarsthese numbers added to the positive public receptionwere more than enough for Warner Bros. will license the sequel. The confirmation of Dunes 2 occurred at the end of October of last yeara time when the first film was proving to be a box office heavyweight.

As reported The Hollywood ReporterFlorence Pugh the new star of Marvel Studios who shone in Black Widow (2021) and surprised in the series of hawk eyeit’s found close to close deal with Warner for Dune 2. According to THR, the role of Florence could be that of Princess Irulan Corrino, the emperor’s daughter, who has a special interest in Muad’dibbetter known as Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet)

If the deal goes through, Pugh will have his second collaboration with Chalamet, as they previously worked on the critically acclaimed 2019 remake of Little Woman. According to the THR report, Florence is waiting for the draft of the scriptthis will be the final piece in determining whether or not he joins the cast.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old actress has other important projects on the way, one is the new film by Olivia Wilde, Don’t Worry Darling and the new one Christopher Nolan about the father of the atomic bomb, Oppenheimer.

As to Dunes 2it is known that Villeneuve will adapt the Herbert’s second novel and are expected to return to history, in addition to Chalamet, Zendaya, rebecca ferguson, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård, dave baptistamong others. The sequel to Dune has confirmed its release date for the October 20, 2023.