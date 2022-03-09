One of the stars of Black Widow could join Dune 2, who is it?

James 21 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 77 Views

The 2021 had great premieres, one of them was the remake of Dune. The film directed by Denis Villeneuve exceeded all expectations and gave fans a visual and sound feast of the work of Frank Herbert. Now the story is beginning to take its first steps for the sequel and everything seems to indicate that the second part will feature one of the marvel studio stars.

dunes was in charge of raising during its passage through the cinemas over $400 million dollarsthese numbers added to the positive public receptionwere more than enough for Warner Bros. will license the sequel. The confirmation of Dunes 2 occurred at the end of October of last yeara time when the first film was proving to be a box office heavyweight.

Source link

About James

Check Also

This is how Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox’s ex, has changed

Brian Austin Green became famous in our country as David Silver in the series of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved