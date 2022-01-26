One of the survivors of the Manchester attack dies of depression

AGI – A twenty-year-old survivor of the 2017 attack on the Manchester Arena, which caused a massacre at the concert of pop star Ariana Grande, she was found dead in her bed after suffering from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (Ptsd) from that terrible experience.

Eve Aston’s parents, just turned 20, found her lifeless last month in the bed of their home in Finchfield, Wolverhampton, as reported by the British media.

However, the story has only just come out. The causes of her death are unclear, but the girl’s family reported that Eve was struggling with insomnia.

The young woman’s parents are raising money for their daughter’s funeral on GoFundMe, where they have already surpassed the target of 4,500 pounds (to over 5,600). Amanda Aston, her mother, said the girl was “full of life” but that he had started suffering from Ptsd after the Manchester Arena concertwhere the Libyan-born suicide bomber Salman Abedi killed 22 people.

An investigation concluded this summer identified a number of flaws in the Arena’s security devices that resulted in the loss of several lives that night, but also gaps in intelligence activity that missed some chances of identifying the bomber. suicidal as a security threat.