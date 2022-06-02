One of the toughest, action-packed actors in Hollywood

Of the seven decades that he celebrates, Neson has maintained a relationship with the interpretation for almost sixty years, since, with eleven, he participated in a school play, as published by GQ in 2014, to impress a girl. At that time, Neeson was going to school in Ballymena, the city where he was born on June 7, 1952. His mother Kitty was a kitchen assistant at a school and his father, also a school janitor and they had four children.

“How would I describe my childhood? Normal, she would say. educated in a irish catholic upbringing working class,” the actor said in a video from Unicef, organization of which he is a goodwill ambassador. “Everything revolved around school: amateur boxing, sports after school. The most beautiful memories were working on my uncle’s small farm in the summer.”

Apart from these memories and the normality with which he describes his childhood, the actor did not ignore the conflict that Ireland was going through at the time. “I grew up in a small town in the north of Ireland. We went through a 30-year war, euphemistically known as ‘The Troubles’ that started in 1968 and ended in 1998,” Neeson recalled. Raised in a Catholic environment, the actor was an altar boy and, as he told CNN, for a few months he fantasized about being a priest.

Nevertheless, reality took him down another path, that of sports. Specifically, boxing. “I was nine years old and I was at mass on a Sunday morning and our pastor, Father Darragh, announced from the pulpit, ‘I’m setting up a boxing club on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m.’ or something. So. Send your boys. And they sent me,” the actor told the British edition of the Huffington Post in 2014.

At the age of eleven he began to compete and about six years later he participated in his last fight. Finally, he gave up boxing because it required more and more time that he could not devote to it between studies and school. amateur interpretation. “And I thought, ‘If I can’t spend time with it, that’s when you hurt yourself.’ So I retired with dignity. At that time he knew that he was a competent boxer. He wasn’t great. He was competent. I won some titles. He had a good straight left.”

Later, he entered Queen’s University Belfast to study Physics and Computing, but dropped out after a year. In 1976 she entered the Lyric Players Theater in Belfast and two years later joined the Abbey Theater in Dublin. In 1978 he made his film debut with “Pilgrim’s Progress”.

THE DEATH OF NATASHA RICHARDSON

This title was followed by others such as “Excalibur”, in 1981; “The Bounty”, in 1984; “The Mission”, in 1986; “The Darkman”, in 1990 and “Leap of Faith”, from 1992, among others. In 1993, came the role that would eventually give him international recognition, that of Oskar Schindler in “Schindler’s List”, for which he was nominated for an Oscar.

Their extensive filmography includes tapes such as “Star Wars: Episode I- The Phantom Menace”, “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones”, “Gangs of New York”, “Batman Begins”, “Taken”, “The Dark Knight Rises” , “Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House” or “Silence”.

In 2009, Neeson had to deal with the death of his wife, also an actress. Natasha Richardsonwith whom he had married in 1994, after a fall during a ski lesson.

“I think I survived by running away a bit. Running away to work,” she told Esquire in 2011. “It is quite easy to plan jobs, plan a lot of work. It is effective. But that’s the strange thing about dueling, you can’t prepare for it. You think you’re going to cry and be done with it. You make those plans, but they never work out.” The couple had two children, Michael and Daniel.

In 2019, the actor sowed controversy recalling in an interview how decades before he had gone to some areas looking for a fight to kill any black man, after learning of the rape of a friend of his by a black man. During the interview he said he felt ashamed; the next day, in another interview, this time televised, he denied being racist and later apologized for his comments.

A year earlier, in 2018, Neeson said allegations of sexual abuse in the entertainment industry that followed the movement’s outbreak metoo they were becoming “a kind of witch hunt.”

