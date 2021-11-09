Sunday 7 November the Messina was defeated 2-0 from Catanzaro at the end of the Serie C group C challenge: a result that propelled the Calabrians to second place 23 points . In the post-match the coach of the Sicilians Ezio Capuano furious, he disclosed some background before the race and after the positivity to Covid of a Messina cardholder . After this news, further checks were carried out which caused the kick-off to be postponed from 17:30 to 20. The coach complained above all about the treatment reserved for his players and for the failure to postpone the match .

The video of the outburst of Capuano

These are the words of the Messina coach Ezio Capuano: “I have never seen what happened today in 32 years of football. We spent 6 hours in the street, without eating. We had to go to a pharmacy where they took us three and a half hours to get tampons. We arrived at the stadium 40 minutes before the starting clacio, we have to start a quarter of an hour later and we were not allowed. The boys were heroic, but today is one of the ugliest pages in football. Catanzaro has nothing to do with it, but the rules must be changed. People cannot be treated like beasts, it is not possible to play a game in these conditions “.