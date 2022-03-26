One of the worst bloopers of the Qualifiers: the unusual goal against Ecuador in the defeat against Paraguay

Goal of Paraguay 2-0 Ecuador

Ecuador’s against Paraguay was one of their worst performances in the South American Qualifiers. The second goal of the Guarani reflected what his performance was: the defender Piero Hincapie sent the ball back to Hernan Galindezwho did not get to interfere with the strong pass and remained on his knees watching the ball slowly enter his fence.

The former defender of Talleres de Córdoba was one of the highest points of the Tri throughout qualifying, but this time he made a rookie mistake. If the team led by Gustavo Alfaro was characterized by anything since he took office, it was by providing security in the defensive block, something that was completely lacking throughout the 90 minutes in the stadium Antonio Aranda from East City.

But Hincapié and Galíndez were not the only ones exposed. In the first goal, Felix Torres he lost the ball at the start in the play that ended up being 1-0 at the feet of Robert Morales. Then at 3-0 it was Pervis Estupinan that of a weak response before Miguel Almirón’s lethal left-footed shot. The performance of the other component of the last line, Angelo Preciadopleased Alfaro so little that the coach replaced him at halftime (for Romario Ibarra).

At the end, Hincapié was able to cover up his bad job by fabricating an infraction inside the area that was confirmed by referee Jesús Valenzuela after being warned by the VAR. Jordy Caicedo exchanged the maximum penalty for what was the final 1-3 in Ciudad del Este. Fortunately for the Ecuadorians, the results of others worked in their favor and they were able to seal their qualification for the World Cup. The defeats of Chile (he was beaten 4-0 against Brazil) and Peru (against Uruguay, which also got into the World Cup) benefited him.

In this way, Gustavo Alfaro’s team will return to the World Cup after his absence in Russia 2018. This will be Ecuador’s fourth participation in World Cups.

KEEP READING:

This is how the position table of the South American Qualifiers was on the way to Qatar 2022

The best memes of the historic elimination of Italy against Macedonia in the playoff of the World Cup in Qatar

The story behind North Macedonia’s coup: from not scoring a point in the European Championship that Italy won to leaving the champion without a World Cup