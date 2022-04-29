One of those affected by fire on TV channel: “My God, don’t let me die here”

Around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, through social networks, videos began to be reported and observed of a black smoke that came from the vicinity of the Ensanche Naco and that little by little began to be seen from various points of the National District.

On Cub Scout Street, located between Tiradentes and 27 de Febrero avenues, the main offices of Canal del Sol or “channel 6” are located, which by the time the cameras of the different media had reached the place , had already been swallowed whole by a fire of which, until the time of this writing, its origin is unknown.

“I don’t understand how it happened, from one moment to another everything was smoke and nothing could be seenpeople shouted and looked for the stairs but we couldn’t find them because the smoke didn’t let you see anything”, narrated Ángel Puello, director of the Channel, who left under a panic attack and could barely articulate the answers to the reporters’ questions .

The fire continued to consume the structure of the television studio, to the point that the employees they started throwing themselves out of the windows of the building, as the exits were beginning to clog; Others left there because a group of neighbors handed them a ladder through which they could go down.

Those affected began to be seen, and several of the people who were present at the scene came out with their skin peeling off, due to serious burns and with their own feet, they removed the pieces of clothing that were stuck to them and they would get into the car of one or another of the residents in that area and thus be able to get to the hospitals and receive first aid, since the 9-1-1 units took a long time to arrive on the scene.

“My God, don’t let me die here” was what a man said, with a dark complexion who ran out of the building with his arm, leg and nose affected; He took a moment to remove some of his shoes and the pieces of clothing that hung from his arm before he got on a motorcycle and headed to a medical center.

The afternoon advanced and the relatives began to arrive at the scene and among the burnt flip-flops, the pieces of clothing approached to ask the authorities and those present for their relatives with teary eyes and a look of concern.

lie, “Have you seen my sister, is she a girl with black hair Indian complexion?”; “do you know of this man who works here”; They were the most repeated questions in the place.

Firefighters, 9-1-1, police, Civil Defense agents and members of the Emergency Operations Center (COE) assisted the remaining injured and were looking for a victim they knew existed, but no one even suspected where he was. .

“I was one of those who found the boy who worked in the master control, the door was blocked and since we couldn’t enter we had to break the wall, the smoke didn’t let you see anything, if it hadn’t been by the thermal sensor machine we would not have been able to find it”said a firefighter who asked not to be identified.

A firefighter was in charge of breaking the news to the lady, who said she was the victim’s sister, who cried inconsolably upon hearing the news. The firefighter in charge of breaking the news stayed with the lady for a while while she lamented the death of her brother.

“My brother came here to paint because they were remodeling and now he comes out dead,” said the lady who could not say more words because of the state she was in.

The rescue team was aware of several injuries and knew that others had evacuated the place, however, they also knew of the alleged disappearance of another victim for which no one had an answer for her.

The media director, with a brittle voice and an attitude of desperation and sadness, spoke with the employees who had escaped unharmed from the incident.

“The worst thing was seeing how a person burned alive sitting there and you couldn’t do anything “, It was one of the phrases said by him to journalists of this medium. After seven o’clock on Tuesday night, firefighters claimed to have suffocated the fire; however, the balance of two fatalities and multiple injuries remain as evidence of the tragedy.