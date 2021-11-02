One patient brought the infection to the clinic, five doctors were positive (vaccinated), the nurse and the secretary, 11,000 patients in difficulty – Trento

TRENTO. It was probably the visit of a patient that infected five doctors, a nurse and a secretary of the general practitioners’ clinic in the San Martino district of Trento, but it will be difficult to trace who it was, given the intense coming and going of the past days. One of the doctors is hospitalized, the others have mild symptoms, and the Health Authority task force is following up on the case.

A real little outbreak. The positivity to Covid was communicated on Monday after the first symptoms emerged over the weekend in some of the infected, while others are asymptomatic.

The doctor admitted to the hospital is stationary, while the clinic was closed one day “due to medical illness” as clearly stated on the notice posted at the entrance.

Are approximately 11,000 assisted who may now find themselves in difficulty given the situation of their general practitioners. The Healthcare Company is organizing to support the three doctors who tested negative and who will be regularly on duty, even if as a precaution – after all the premises have already been rigorously sanitized – they will be able to receive assistance only in cases of maximum urgency or for the withdrawal of medical prescriptions. Today two “reinforcement” doctors arrived in the clinic with the support of the medical guard.

Four doctors currently in solitary confinement at their homes, they will provide assisted telephone assistance and provide prescriptions electronically.

According to the general secretary of CISL Medici, Nicola Paoli, the case of the San Martino district has brought out “the urgency to proceed as quickly as possible to the administration of the third dose to all general practitioners, given that the case in question demonstrates how professionals with the weakest coverage are personally exposed to risks and could also represent a danger for their clients, despite the scrupulous use of personal protective equipment “.

The five doctors were covered by the full vaccination course, but not by the third dose who, on the other hand, had already received the three colleagues who had negative results for the infection.