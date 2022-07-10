One Punch Man in live-action: the saved film? The Fast & Furious director would have been chosen

Manga fans are sweating. While Netflix recently kicked off production on its most hilarious series project (a live-action fiction by One Piece), Sony Pictures is preparing for its part to tackle a less complex but still cult work: One-Punch Man. Yes, while the public is still waiting for season 3 of the anime, the American studio on its side aims to produce a live film.

The film One-Punch Man find your director

A project that has been in the works for several years now and which, according to the very serious American site Deadline, has FINALLY gone up a gear. And for good reason, after months of research and uncertainty, the director has obviously been chosen, namely… Justin Lin. Information not yet official, but which should be soon.

His name means something to you? Nothing could be more normal, Justin Lin is notably known for having staged the adventures of another essential pop-culture bald: Dom in the film saga Fast and Furious. However, we reassure you, since the filmmaker left the franchise along the way because of supposed differences with Vin Diesel, the actor should not be cast to play Saitama. Phew!

An exciting and… worrying project

A smart choice? On paper, this is clearly promising given that Justin Lin is a fan of big-budget action movies and blockbusters (Saga Fast, Star Trek: Without Limits…). In other words, it shouldn’t have too much trouble staging the universe of Saitama and its huge fights in order to bluff us through some spectacular and crazy sequences.

On the other hand, still on paper, this project remains particularly flawed. In question ? This adaptation will be written in particular by Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, two screenwriters to whom we owe the nice but a little bland Jumanji 2 & 3but above all the horrible, the terrible, the turnip… Venom. And we’re not talking about the fact that they were also executive producers on the failed adaptation of cowboy bebop. A CV that does not really inspire confidence…

Anyway, the project is finally moving in the right direction and could see its filming launched by the end of the year.