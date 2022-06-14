One Punch Man: Justin Lin (“Fast & Furious 9”) will direct the adaptation of the manga

Justin Lin has left the set of “Fast & Furious 10”. However, he has already found a new project since he was hired by Sony Pictures to direct the live action film adaptation of “One Punch Man”.

Justin Lin bounces after Fast 10

After having directed five films of the saga Fast & Furiouswhose Fast & Furious 9 (2021), Justin Lin was to tackle the tenth opus. But to everyone’s surprise, the filmmaker left the project in the middle of filming. It must be said that a few days before this announcement, a video had been posted by Vin Diesel with the director. And the latter seemed very uncomfortable alongside the star of the franchise. Giving the impression of Justin Lin being held hostage and silently asking for help. Rumors then suggested that Vin Diesel could be responsible for the departure of the director.

Fast and Furious 8 ©Universal Pictures

But now released from his duties, and replaced at short notice by Louis Leterrier, Justin Lin will be able to embark on other projects. To start with an adaptation of the manga One-Punch Manas advertised Deadline. According to the American media, the filmmaker would have been hired by Sony Pictures to direct this live action moviewritten by Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner (Jumanji: Next Level). Justin Lin will also provide a producer role and may bring rewrites to the script. Even if it is once again a studio commission, we hope that the filmmaker will have a little more freedom with this project than with Fast 10.

What’s this One-Punch Man ?

Originally, One-Punch Man is a manga written by the mangaka ONE, and published online since 2009 (then in a webmagazine in 2012). The work was a huge success with more than 30 million copies sold worldwide. An anime was then released in 2015. The story follows Saitama, an ordinary man who decides to train for three years to become a superhero. After performing each day 100 push-ups, 100 squats, 100 sit-ups, 10km run and lost his hair, he becomes so strong that he is now able to beat his opponents with a single punch (hence the title). The problem now is that he can no longer find an opponent at his level and is bored with these hasty fights.

In France, One-Punch Man is available thanks to the Kurokawa editor. The anime is available on DNA. Regarding the upcoming movie, no release date has been announced.