One Punch Man: Justin Lin to direct the adaptation (…)



According to Deadline, Justin Lin will direct the Sony Pictures adaptation of One Pugh Manthe live action film that adapts the self-titled webcomic by Japanese artist ONE created in 2009.

The news comes when, not so long ago, Lin was still sitting in the director’s chair of Fast X for Universal, the latter having had serious creative differences with the star and producer Vin Diesel finally left the film sets of the 10th film Fast. The one who also made the Star Trek Unlimited of 2016 will for the occasion team up with the screenwriters of Jumanji – The Next Level and Venom, Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Avi Arad and Ari Arad will produce the film through their Arad Productions.

Very popular in Japan and around the world, One-Punch Man follows the story of Saitama, a superhero who can defeat any opponent with a single punch, but seeks to find a worthy opponent after growing tired of the lack of challenges in his fight against the evil. Sony Pictures, which acquired the film rights from Shueisha, is optimistic about the possibility of launching a franchise.

Created in 2009 by Japanese artist ONE as a webcomic, One-Punch Man quickly went viral. In 2012, it was released on Shueisha’s Tonari no Young Jump Next, with artwork by Yusuke Murata and ONE. The series has gone mainstream with worldwide sales totaling over 30 million copies. When the English edition published by VIZ Media debuted in the United States in 2015, the first and second volumes made it to the New York Times manga bestseller list and were nominated for an Eisner and a Harvey. Awards. Since then, the popularity of One-Punch Man spawned a critically acclaimed television anime series, as well as, more recently, the launch of a video and mobile game.



