One Punch Man: Justin Lin will direct the film adapted from the famous Japanese anime

A fist, that’s all! Two months after leaving production on the 10th installment of the “Fast & Furious” saga due to artistic disagreements – mainly relating to the script rewrites granted to actor Vin Diesel – director Justin Lin has just taken the helm of the live-action film adaptation of the Japanese manga “One Punch Man”, according to the American site Deadline.

Created in 2009 by the Japanese artist who calls himself ONE in the form of an online manga, “One Punch Man” has established itself as one of the most popular Japanese anime of recent years. The story follows the adventures of Saitama, a depressed and aimless young man who, after successfully defeating a giant crab, decides to train for three years – so much so that he loses his hair – to become a superhero. He manages to develop the ability to beat his opponents with a single punch.

To accompany Justin Lin, who will also be producing, Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner will be in charge of writing the screenplay for the film. For the moment, no information concerning the casting, or the broadcast date, has been revealed.