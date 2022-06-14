One Punch Man: Multiple Fast & Furious director to helm movie adaptation

Saitama, the hero of One-Punch Manis preparing to make the leap to the cinema, and not in front of just anyone’s camera, while filmmaker Justin Lin, known for his many Fast & Furiouswill oversee the film adaptation of the manga.

According to Deadline, the feature film in live action, produced in particular by Sony Pictures, will also be able to count on a script written by Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinker, who previously worked together on Venom and Jumanji: The Next Level.



Also according to the specialized website, production on the film adaptation of One-Punch Man could be launched as soon as by the end of the year.

That said, several questions remain about this new project, exciting as it is for fans of the manga and anime of the same name. Who will interpret Saitama, the powerful and iconic hero of the saga? Which segment of the story will be adapted? Will Justin Lin integrate some of his friends from Fast & Furious in the movie?

In any case, we are likely to learn more quickly. It only remains to hope that it is better than the American adaptation of dragonball…

