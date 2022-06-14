One Punch Man: The Live Action Movie finds a director, and not just any!

Already announced a few years ago, the live action film One Punch Man now has its director: Justin Lin, the director of several episodes of the famous Fast & Furious saga.

Summary One Punch Man: who is the director of the live-action film?

One Punch Man: some measures of its success

One Punch Man: who is the director of the live-action film?

In an exclusive article, the media Deadline indicates from a live action film adaptation of One-Punch Man is in the pipeline on Sony’s side. The icing on the cake, we also know the director and the screenwriters of this feature film: they are respectively Justin Lin and the duo Scott Rosenberg & Jeff Pinkner. The former is known for directing five films in the franchise Fast & Furious. The two screenwriters collaborated on Jumanji: Next Level and Venom. On the production side, we find Avi Arad and Ari Arad who have already produced many films for Marvel.

As a reminder, Justin Lin was the director of Fast & Furious X before leaving his post. A decision officially justified by “creative differences” with other members of the team, even if rumors evoke differences with Vin Diesel. He is nevertheless still a producer on the project, while it is Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk, The carrier) who took control of the project.

One Punch Man: some measures of its success

Deadline explains that Sony bought the film rights directly from Shueisha, publisher of the Tonari Young Jump. It is the Japanese magazine in which is published One-Punch Man and many successful manga. It was first released in 2009 on the Web, before appearing three years later in the magazine under the fruit of a collaboration between two well-known actors in the world of manga: the mangaka Yusuke Murata (Eyeshield 21pupil of the author of Death Note) and author ONE (One-Punch Man therefore, but also behind Mob-Psycho).

One Punch Man, Eyeshield 21 and Mob Psycho.

Since then, the manga has been a hit. It has sold 30 million copies worldwide, now has an animated series (including the French version of the main character dubbed by Orelsan) and even several video games. But One-Punch Man, What is it about ? From Saitama, a character capable of defeating all his enemies with a single punch. Tired of the lack of challenge provided by his opponents, he then goes in search of a brave enemy.