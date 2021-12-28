One Second, Zhang Yimou’s Cinema Paradiso

In the China of the Cultural Revolution, Zhang Jiusheng (Zhang Yi), who has escaped from a labor camp, is willing to do anything to attend a newsreel screening where, for a second, he will be able to see the image of his lost daughter.

But, before the screening, the film is stolen by the young orphan Liu Guinü (Liu Haocun). Thus begins a chase where the stakes are cinema, its power to stop and reshape time through the frames.

Not by chance, One Second (Yi miao zhong, produced by Huanxi Media Group and from 16 December in Italian cinemas for Fenix ​​Entertainment with Europictures) aims to be a real “love letter” to the seventh art, as declared by its director Zhang Yimou.

That is, one of the greatest living Chinese filmmakers, capable of poetically re-reading the history of his land through acclaimed dramas such as Red sorghum (Golden Bear in Berlin 1988), Ju Dou (Luis Buñuel Award in Cannes 1990), Red lanterns (Silver Lion in Venice 1991), The story of Qiu Ju (Golden Lion at the Lido the following year, recognition that he will get again in 1999 with Non uno di Meno) e To live! (Special Jury Grand Prix at the Croisette in ’94).

However, he also ventured into the high-budget epic blockbuster, that of the composed trilogy

from Hero (2002), The forest of flying daggers (2004) and The Forbidden City (2007), or more recent The Great Wall (2016) with Matt Damon.

This time, Zhang explicitly wanted to focus on his long and deep connection with cinema.

“I will never forget certain scenes from the movies I watched as a child“, Says the filmmaker,

“The excitement and happiness beyond words were like a dream. Films accompany us as we grow up. Dreams accompany us throughout our life. There is always one particular movie that one remembers for a lifetime, and perhaps not just the movie itself, but also the kind of expectation it captures… a desire to gaze at the stars. One Second is dedicated to all those who love movies ».

What if someone had already thought of it New Cinema Paradiso by Giuseppe Tornatore, let’s just add that also in One Second one of the key characters is a projectionist: Fan, played by Fan Wei.

To assist Zhang in this new effort, then, there is a team that includes co-screenwriter (as well as writer and playwright) Zhou Jinghzi and historical collaborators of the director such as director of photography Zhao Xiaoding and editor Du Yuan.

Previewed at the Rome Film Fest 2021, One Second had already been discussed two years ago: selected to compete at the Berlinale in 2019, he was withdrawn at the last moment, officially for “technical problems during post-production”. Motivation behind which many have seen the hand of Chinese government censorship.

Especially since the film will have to wait over a year and a half to be released in the home cinemas, in a version shortened by one minute and probably gone through re-shooting (not confirmed by the production), as suggested, among other things, by a post by protagonist Zhang Yi.

An episode that raised curiosity not only towards the feature film (winner in the meantime of two Asian Film Awards, to the direction and performance of the emerging Liu Haocun), but also to a possible director’s cut, which

however we will hardly see.

Either way, it looks like that One Second-honored cinema is still powerful enough to scare.