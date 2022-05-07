Sometimes, to reduce the risk of contracting diseases, or worsening those that already exist, it is necessary to follow a strict diet and treatment with drugs. However, there are some lifestyle tweaks that could have a similar effect.

In fact, according to a study, which we will present shortly, a simple trick could protect the heart in an unexpected way, so much so as to protect heart patients in the same way as three drugs put together. We therefore present the results of this research.

A surprising discovery that deserves further study

A recent study from Amsterdam University Medical Center in the Netherlands looked at 1,000 patients aged 45 or older who still smoked even after having had a heart attack, or having undergone bypass surgery. The study aimed to find out what the positive effect of quitting smoking might be in these patients with a history of heart problems.

Initially, these patients were treated with antiplatelet, statin, and high blood pressure medications. These three drugs, combined according to the doctors’ instructions, would have guaranteed lower risks of having a further cardiac emergency.

One simple step could protect the heart from problems as much as three drugs combined

Researchers have estimated that using these drugs earns an additional 4.83 years of heart health over those who are not treated with drugs. The surprising result, however, is that quitting smoking would allow you to gain 4.81 more years of heart health, a result practically identical to drugs.

So it seems that changing a little habit in your life can lead to excellent health effects, like taking as many as three drugs. The advice given by the experts would therefore be to quit smoking to significantly reduce very serious risks. Obviously, giving up smoking should always be combined with the advice of doctors and any drug treatments prescribed by the doctor himself.

Researchers emphasize the importance of quitting smoking by indicating that there are other benefits of quitting smoking as well. Among these are the reduction of contracting cancer and lung diseases. They also add that cigarette smoking accounts for 50% of avoidable deaths in smokers. Half of these avoidable deaths are reported to be due to cardiovascular disease.

