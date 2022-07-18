One Song Workout: Zendaya’s Favorite Workout Routine

Zendaya She is one of the most popular and beautiful actresses of the moment. She impresses us with every look every time she has a public appearance but her outfits look extraordinary of course because of her style but also because of her beautiful body. What is your exercise routine to keep it up? It’s called One Song Workout.

The actress has created a very special community of fans who follow all her steps, love her and support her unconditionally. She has caused quite a stir with her role in “Euphoria”in “Spiderman”, in “Dune” and of course in her love affair with the also actor Tom Holland. Her naturalness, beauty, elegance and good sense of humor have stolen thousands of eyes and hearts around the world.

Speaking of her beautiful physique, it is true that genetics play a very important role but she needs to train not only to look good but also to endure the hours of filming and action scenes in her movies. To begin with, she has been a vegetarian for over ten years and she has always loved to dance. She has found a technique that keeps her fit and amuses her.

When she was little she liked team sports like basketball or soccer, now her training follows the technique known as One Song Workout consisting of exercise to the rhythm of music. It’s a lot of fun but above all effective.

If you search for One Song Workout you will find tons of videos of your favorite songs turned into high intensity HIIT workouts with squats, lunges, arm work and more, to give it your all in the three minutes that the tune lasts. You do not require weights, bands or any other material and you can do it wherever you are, especially in the comfort of your home.

You decide how many songs your training will last, it is recommended to do at least 30 minutes of exercise a day. Zendaya has even done it in the hotels where she travels to promote her work.

You will have fun, in half an hour you will burn around 200 calories, you will forget about fat faster and combined with a balanced diet you will have the body you have always wanted. What do you say, do you want to try it?

