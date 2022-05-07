one specialist for every 324 inhabitants

There is a lack of doctors but, above all, there is a lack of specialists. This is the conclusion they have reached since the Andalusian Council of Medical Colleges (CACM) in its 2021 demographic report. The data, compiled from all provinces, indicates that they currently practice in the region 37,256 specialists, of which 29,833 are active.

Following this number, 5,923 doctors in Andalusia do not have a specialty, which fully affects health care in the region. Thus, as indicated by the CACM, the community has an active doctor for 237 inhabitants, but only a specialist doctor for 324 inhabitants.

The radiography of Andalusian health carried out by the Council has also focused on the systems where doctors work. Thus, the report highlights how of the 35,756 collegiate doctors in Andalusia64 percent work in the public healthcare, Meanwhile he 24 percent do so in private healthcare and 12 percent in mixed healthcare.

At this point, from the CACM has highlighted the relevance in the “decriminalization” of the exercise in the private, by which the Andalusian Government has allowed doctors to practice in both systems without entailing an economic cost for them.

Retirements and new doctors

Regarding the future of the profession, the CACM has reported that currently the 46 percent of Andalusian doctors are over 55 years old (some 19,488 physicians) and it is foreseeable that they will retire in the next 10 years, which implies the need to convene more MIR vacancies in the coming years to increase the number of medical specialists.

By age, 20.4 percent of Andalusian collegiate doctors are under 35 years of age, a figure similar to that of previous years. Thus, the number of members over 70 years accounts for 11 percent membership (one point more than the previous year), reaching the figure of 5,026, of which 1,137 are still active.

With these data and the foreseeable retirement of some 1,948 doctors in the coming year, the Andalusian Council of Medical Colleges has estimated 650 the deficit of MIR places to meet future healthcare demand in the region.

This deficit could be covered with the arrival of foreign doctors. Thus, a total of 2,402 doctors of foreign nationality have been registered in the Andalusian medical colleges from 2007 to 2020, which represents an increase compared to the previous year. In some schools this figure has suffered a reduction compared to previous years due to the updating of data of members, who have acquired Spanish nationality.

On the other hand, in 2021 they requested 445 Certificates of Suitability, intended to practice outside of Spain. These certificates are added to the fact that last year the schools registered 914 transfers of doctors to schools in other provinces or abroad. Of these, 448 transfers have been between the different Andalusian provinces, 410 to other schools in Spain and 56 outside the national territory.