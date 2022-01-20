one step away from abolition, a sensational turnaround – Libero Quotidiano





There is a country to which, since the pandemic it was, often looks at the whole world: it is Israel, the first state to launch the fourth dose of the vaccine and one of the countries it has always adopted the most stringent anti-pandemic policies. Also in Israel, incidentally, there is the green pass, the certificate for vaccinated and cured. But now the green pass is being questioned by the Israeli government itself.





The Minister of Finance, Avigdor Liberman, in the past few hours he wrote on Twitter that there would be no no “medical and epidemiological logic in the green pass”, therefore, he added that this position would be shared by “many experts”. And again, Liberman underlined how “what there is, however, is a direct impact on the economy, on the daily functioning (of the country) and a significant contribution to the spread of panic among citizens”. And again, he explained that he was working “with all parties to eliminate the green pass and preserve a normal life routine for all”.





Heavy words, those of the minister, a position also relaunched by the Jersualem Post and which is causing a lot of discussion. The same Jerusalm Post also recalls how the number of infections in Israel, despite vaccines and recoveries, with Omicron is back to skyrocket. Reason for that the green pass could be canceled as it is deemed useless. The abolition of the certificate, however, remains only a hypothesis for now, there is nothing certain: for example, the director general of the Israeli Ministry of Health, Nachman Ash, however, argues that vaccination and recovery offer a certain level of protection that makes the green pass system still current and effective.