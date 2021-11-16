one step away from ruin? – Free Daily





The price of gas begins to rise, even if for now the citizens do not see the direct effects on their pockets, or at least not so high. It is quite another matter for companies, for which the inconveniences are not few. Just think for example, as the Newspaper, which in Murano are about to close the most famous glass furnaces in the world due to the cost of methane. Italy, however, would have a solution at hand: the natural reserves, of which the Adriatic is full, could allow us to pay for gas 5 cents per cubic meter.





Those resources, however, are not usable due to the so-called “war on drills”. “We have not built platforms for the Adriatic for years now – he explained to Fourth Republic Oscar Guerra, CEO of the Platform Construction Company -. Because Italy has decided that methane gas must be entirely imported from abroad. A cubic meter of imported gas costs between 50 and 70 cents, an enormous amount ”. Guerra stressed that Italy imports from various countries of the world: “Libya, Algeria and Qatar. The problem is that in this long journey about 25% of the methane is used for transport and there are gas leaks.” paradox, in fact, is that “by importing it, we increase greenhouse emissions by about 30% “.





The stop to drilling came definitively in 2019. In fact, despite the resistance of the League, the Grillini managed to approve a rule to suspend searches for new fields pending a document governing the extraction of gas. The Plan for the Energy Transition of Eligible Areas – writes the Newspaper – should have arrived after 18 months, but nothing is known yet. The consequence is that “in the bill we pay ten times the price of gas”.



