One study estimates that Bitcoin mining will account for only 0.9% of global emissions in 2030

A new study from the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) has predicted that Bitcoin’s energy consumption will remain below 0.5% of the global total over the next decade.

The NYDIG released its research paper “Bitcoin Net Zero” this month, finding that Bitcoin’s energy consumption and carbon emissions will not skyrocket in the next few years, even if the price of the asset will.

The study, led by Nic Carter, partner of Castle Island Ventures, and Ross Stevens, founder of NYDIG, explains how the carbon emission of the network can change in the future depending on the fluctuations in the price of Bitcoin, the difficulty of mining and of energy consumption.

The more optimistic outlook of the study found that in the future Bitcoin issuance could still represent a small fraction of the total, global even if the price of BTC were to skyrocket between now and 2030:

“Even in our most aggressive and high-priced scenario, where Bitcoin’s capitalization reaches $ 10,000 billion by 2030, its emissions amount to only 0.9% of the world total and its energy outlay is only 0. , 4% of the global total “.

The report projects the future growth of Bitcoin mining based on 2020 data. The researchers calculated the historical electricity consumption of Bitcoin miners as a function of network hashrate and hardware efficiency.

For the year 2020, the authors reported how Bitcoin consumed 62 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity, producing 33 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions: this represents only 0.04% of total energy consumption and 0.1. % of global carbon emissions.

They also claimed that the carbon emissions associated with Bitcoin mining were “insignificant in global terms“during 2020.

Currently, BTC mining uses 101 TWh per year, which is 0.45% of global electricity. According to the University of Cambridge, the Bitcoin network consumes more energy than the entire country of the Philippines.

However, the university also found that Bitcoin consumes less electricity in total than all refrigerators in the United States combined and only 4.6% of the total energy used for residential air conditioning worldwide.

The report also concluded that Bitcoin mining “decarbonization” prospects in the future show significant promise: