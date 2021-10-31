One Sunday with Carlo Atti’s Trio and Fabrizio Puglisi’s Rope

Bologna, Ai 300 Scalinthe, 11:30 am Jazz Brunch Carlo Atti Trio “So Long Steve” Carlo Atti, tenor sax; Stefano Dellaporta, double bass; Andrea Grillini, drums – Bologna, Jazz & Music Club Room, 9:45 pm Trio Rope Fabrizio Puglisi, piano; Stefano Senni, double bass; Zeno De Rossi, drums – MAXIMUM MUTTI AWARD For the ninth consecutive year, at the same time as the Bologna Jazz Festival, the Cultural Association Bologna in Musica, with the contribution of the Del Monte Foundation of Bologna and Ravenna, is carrying out the educational project dedicated to the memory of Massimo Mutti. Starting from Sunday 31 October and until Thursday 4 November, at the International Museum and Library of Music in Bologna, the improvisation techniques workshop will take place reserved for the students of the “GB Martini” Conservatory of Bologna and of the Liceo Musicale “L . Dalla ”in Bologna. The workshop will end with the final essay in the form of a concert on the evening of Thursday 4 November, also at the International Museum and Music Library.

Carlo Atti musician endowed with an elegant and refined eloquence, in a musical discourse in which each of his notes has a weight, a depth and a sensitivity that make it essential in the heart of an impeccable melodic speech in terms of balance, finesse and articulation. Following the fruitful collaborations with Massimo Urbani (with whom he recorded Urlo published by Elicona in 1988), Larry Nocella and Sal Nistico, we find him during the four-year period 1987-1990 in numerous jazz reviews of significant importance including Umbria Jazz where, with the Atti-Tamburini-Odorici- Cazzola-Vaggi-Tonolo, (New Italian Sextet) gets the Four Roses award. Alongside Steve Grossman took part in the opening concert of the Biennial of Young Artists of Europe in Marseille in 1990. On May 21, 1991, the official presentation of his debut as a leader, witnessed by the CD entitled Straight Ahead in which the Canadian pianist Fred Henke participates. The following year, November 1995, marks the first ever performance of an Italian group at the famous Ronnie Scott’s Club in London: Carlo Atti , Roberto Rossi, Andrea Pozza , Ares Tavolazzi, Ellade Bandini . A quintet that will be re-proposed later on the occasion of the Ivrea Festival. In February 1996 we find him at the Bentivoglio Winery in Bologna alongside Bob Mover. In November 1996, Atti performed at the Ridotto of the Teatro Comunale in Ferrara, as part of the review Invitation to Jazz, with Hal Galper, Jeff Johnson and Steve Ellington. The same formation, in January 1997, will give life to Sweet Beat Blues, a CD published by the famous Red Records from Milan. From August to November 1998 and from October to December ’99 Atti is in New York where he has the opportunity to meet internationally renowned musicians and to be appreciated alongside Bill Saxton at the St.Nick’s from the “people” of Harlem. In the summers of 2000 and 2001 he plays at the prestigious Jazz & Image Festival in Villa Celimontana in Rome in 2001 Carlo Atti is indicated by the site Hello jazz as the best Italian musician of the season. The recognition and delivery of the prize Hello jazz took place during Modena Jazz 2002. From 15 to 17 October he plays at the Abu Dhabi International Jazz Festival 2003 (UAE) with the Bobby Durham quintet.

Fabrizio Puglisi Pianist, composer and improviser, he graduated with honors from the DAMS in Bologna with a thesis on Cecil Taylor. From 1997 to 2003 he settled for long periods in Amsterdam where he collaborated with some musicians of the Dutch scene such as Tristan Honsinger, Han Bennink, Ab Baars, Sean Bergin, Ernst Reijseger, Tobias Delius and the big band Tetzepi. He has collaborated among others with Louis Sclavis, Lester Bowie, Don Moye, David Murray, Hamid Drake, John Zorn, Steve Lacy, Don Byron, Butch Morris, William Parker, Kenny Wheeler, Enrico Rava, Rob Mazurek, George Russell, David Liebman , Ronnie Cuber, Ray Mantilla, Irian Lopez Rodriguez, Michel Godard, Marc Ribot, Deus Ex Machina, Alvin Curran, Philip Corner, Mark Dresser, Paolo Fresu, Flavio Boltro, Steve Grossman, Sal Nistico, John De Leo, Cristina Zavalloni, Gianluca Petrella, Italian Instabile Orchestra, Keith Tippett, Gunter “Baby” Sommer and Alfio Antico. He has performed in festivals in the USA, Canada, Europe, Africa, Turkey, India, Georgia, Mexico and has recorded more than 40 CDs for European and American labels. He has been a guest on RAI Radiotre programs several times (Inventions for two voices, Radiotre Suite, Battiti, I Concerti del Quirinale). Historical member of the Bassesfere Collective, he has always loved to cross over into the territories of other artistic languages ​​by interacting with the dance and choreography of Giorgio Rossi, Ambra Senatore, Barbara Toma, Emma Scialfa, Marius Moguiba, Hisako Horikawa, Karamba Mane or collaborating with actors (Elena Bucci), journalists (with Marco Travaglio in the play “Promemoria”), writers (Wu Ming 1, Stefano Tassinari)), poets, directors (Enrico Masi, Caucasus) and visual artists. He teaches Jazz Piano at the “Frescobaldi” Conservatory of Ferrara and at Siena Jazz University

The Myths of Jazz

Julius Hemphill jazz composer and saxophonist. He performed mainly on the alto saxophone, less often on the soprano and tenor saxophone and on the flute. Hemphill was born in Fort Worth, Texas and attended IM Terrell High School (as did Ornette Coleman). He studied clarinet with John Carter, another IM Terrell alumni, before learning the saxophone. Gerry Mulligan was one of the first influences. He studied music at North Texas State College. Hemphill joined the United States Army in 1964 and served for several years in the United States Army Band. He later performed with Ike Turner for a short time. In 1968, Hemphill moved to St. Louis, Missouri, and co-founded the Black Artists’ Group (BAG), a multidisciplinary art collective that connects him with artists such as saxophonists Oliver Lake and Hamiet Bluiett, trumpet players Baikida Carroll and Floyd. LeFlore and writer / director Malinke Robert Elliott. Hemphill moved to New York in the mid-1970s and was active in the then thriving free jazz community. He has given saxophone lessons to numerous musicians, including David Sanborn and Tim Berne. Hemphill was probably best known as the founder of the World Saxophone Quartet, a group he formed in 1976 after collaborating with Anthony Braxton on several saxophone-only ensembles.[6] Hemphill left the World Saxophone Quartet in the early 1990s and formed a saxophone quintet. Hemphill has recorded over twenty albums as a leader, a dozen records with the World Saxophone Quartet and recorded or performed with Björk, Bill Frisell, Anthony Braxton and others. Towards the end of his life, health problems (including diabetes and heart surgery) forced Hemphill to stop playing the saxophone, but he continued to write music until his death in New York City. His saxophone sextet, led by Marty Ehrlich, also released several albums of Hemphill music, but without Hemphill playing. The most recent is The Hard Blues, recorded live in Lisbon after Hemphill’s death from diabetes. A source of information on Hemphill’s life and music is a multi-hour oral history interview he conducted for the Smithsonian Institution in March and April 1994, and held at the Archives Center of the National Museum of American History in Washington, DC