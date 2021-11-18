One thousand euro water bonus, click day in January: requirements and how to request it

In January, click day for the water bonus, also known as the tap bonus. The subsidy will be disbursed according to the order of arrival of the applications, which must be presented to the Ministry of Ecological Transition according to a specific platform.

Water bonus, to whom it belongs

The water bonus is aimed at those who this year have already carried out interventions to replace ceramic sanitary ware with new reduced-drain appliances or taps, shower heads and shower columns with new limited water flow appliances. The application can be submitted by adults residing in Italy, owners of property rights or other real rights, on existing buildings, parts of existing buildings or individual real estate units.

Water bonus, how much it amounts

The subsidy is worth up to one thousand euros (20 million have been allocated) and is recognized for expenses incurred from 1 January to 31 December 2021.

How to claim the bonus

In the meantime, you must be in possession of a Spid or electronic identity card. The application must be submitted via the “water bonus platform”, accessible from the website of the Ministry of Ecological Transition. The platform will be available starting January 2022.

Bonus, the interventions financed

The bonus can be requested: for the costs of supplying and installing ceramic sanitary vessels with a maximum discharge volume equal to or less than 6 liters and related waste systems, including connected plumbing and masonry works and disassembly and disposal of pre-existing systems: for the costs of supplying and installing taps and mixers for bathrooms and kitchens, including devices for controlling the flow of water with a flow rate equal to or less than 6 liters per minute, and shower heads and shower columns with values water flow rate equal to or less than 9 liters per minute, including any connected plumbing and masonry works and the dismantling and disposal of existing systems.

Bonus, ineligible expenses

Eligible expenses do not include: shower tray, toilet, toilet bowl cover, bidet, shower cubicle, sinks.

