one type of fruit and vegetable reduces it by up to 52%

One study found that a particular type of fruit and vegetable reduced the risk of stroke by up to 52%. Let’s see what it is.

The most common diseases, and the main cause of death, in the Western world are theheart attack and thestroke. As each person ages, for various factors, they develop a certain risk. This can also happen at a young age if there are specific pathologies and health problems. However, nutrition in preventing these diseases is very important.

In fact, a Dutch study found that fruits and vegetables are not only great for health, but a certain type in particular reduces the risk of stroke and this is truly a sensational discovery. This is the white fruits and vegetables.

What does it mean? That all fruits with white pulp are useful in reducing the risk of stroke. But let’s take a closer look at this topic and the study that was conducted.

Stroke risk: white fruits and vegetables reduce it by 52%

White fruits and vegetables are: garlic, onion, cauliflower, peaches, bananas, apples, potatoes, pears, white turnips, fennel and shallots. In short, nothing exceptional, everything that is commonly had at home. The study that examined these foods lasted 10 years.

Wageningen University scholars surveyed more than 20,000 adults whose average age was 41. Of these, 233 people had a stroke. Investigating their eating habits, people who had this type of problem did not consume white fruit and vegetables, while those who consumed them at significant levels had a 52% lower risk. Other fruits and vegetables, on the other hand, had no effect in this area.

The discovery is very interesting even if it is natural that all fruit and vegetables provide necessary substances for our body. From this study, however, it emerged that in fact, those who consume more of the white pulp are less likely to have a stroke.