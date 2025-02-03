One UI 7 Will Eliminate One of Samsung Users’ Most Hated Features

What To Know A new era for samsung battery managementThe latest development in One UI 7 aims to end a battery-related functionality that, while seemingly useful at first glance, is despised by many users due to its inconvenience.

Version 7 also includes a new capability allowing users to view their battery health status as a percentage—a function iPhone users have enjoyed for years and one Xiaomi is integrating with HyperOS 2.

One UI 7, the latest iteration of Samsung’s customization layer, is set to arrive soon on the brand’s first smartphones. Although no device has officially received the update yet, recent betas and numerous leaks have already revealed some of the most fascinating features related to aspects like the camera and battery.

a new era for samsung battery management

The latest development in One UI 7 aims to end a battery-related functionality that, while seemingly useful at first glance, is despised by many users due to its inconvenience. This discovery comes from insights into the latest version that will reach Galaxy S25 devices.

the notorious screen dimming feature

This pertains to the feature that dims the screen when the device has low battery levels. In reality, Samsung is not entirely eliminating this function but rather redesigning it completely in One UI 7.

Currently, Samsung phones have a feature that significantly reduces screen brightness when the battery level is at or below 5%. The dimming occurs automatically and cannot be disabled unless the user recharges their phone. This dimming is so pronounced that it often renders the display difficult to see, especially outdoors.

greater control over your device’s battery

With One UI 7, Samsung will keep this function enabled but with a crucial difference: users will be able to easily disable it. If disabled, when the phone’s battery hits 5%, a notification will alert the user without altering brightness levels.

Access ‘Settings’ Navigate to ‘Battery’ Disable ‘Automatic Screen Dimming’

additional battery innovations in one ui 7

This isn’t the only new feature related to battery management that’s coming with One UI’s significant update. Version 7 also includes a new capability allowing users to view their battery health status as a percentage—a function iPhone users have enjoyed for years and one Xiaomi is integrating with HyperOS 2.0.

availability timeline for one ui 7

The initial rollout of One UI 7 will commence on compatible smartphones starting February 7th, coinciding with the launch of Galaxy S25 devices.