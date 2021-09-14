One user paid just $ 0.78 for a $ 2 billion Bitcoin transaction from CoinTelegraph



One user paid just $ 0.78 for a $ 2 billion Bitcoin transaction



Data from Blockchain.com reveals that a huge $ 2 billion (BTC) transaction was processed on Monday evening. Despite the gigantic financial value, the wallet owner paid a fee of 0.00001713 BTC, equivalent to just $ 0.78.

While not knowing what the purpose of this transfer was, or which individual or entity performed it, he clearly demonstrated the enormous potential of financial transactions using cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

However, this is not the first case of a transaction of this magnitude being processed with minimal fees. In August 2020, a $ 1 billion Bitcoin transaction was posted with a nominal fee of just $ 4.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph