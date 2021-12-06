One-way Pontiff – Libero Quotidiano





Mirko Molteni 06 December 2021

Yesterday the appeal of Pope Francis resounded from the Greek island of Lesbos in favor of migrants who, in order to reach the countries of the European Union, risk their life in the Mediterranean on unsafe boats and often lose it. The pontiff’s visit to Greece took place between the island that hosts one of the largest refugee camps in Europe and the capital Athens, where today it will end with a meeting with Greek youth. The visit comforted the local Catholic minority with a Mass at the Megaron in Athens, as well as encouraged bridges between the Vatican and the Orthodox Church, especially since the Pope spoke to Archbishop Ieronymos II in the evening.





But the migrant dossier was the main one, since Greece was the first line of clandestine entries from Turkey, both on the land border of Thrace and by sea on the islands. Bergoglio yesterday visited the barracks of the Reception and Identification Center in Mytilene, where 2,200 refugees are staying. Already in 2016 he had visited the refugee camp of Moria on the same island, then destroyed by a fire in 2020, but after 5 years the situation remains the same. “Closures and nationalisms lead to disastrous consequences, and it is sad to hear, as solutions, the use of common funds to build walls, barbed wires”, said the pontiff, greeting the migrants. Humanitarian position which, of course, does not take into account the major political and social problems that arrivals can cause in the countries of destination or transit, but understandable given the universal perspective of the Catholic Church.

He continued: «Let’s not run away from the crude images of the little bodies of children lying inert on the beaches. The Mediterranean, which for millennia has united different peoples and distant lands, is becoming a cold cemetery without tombstones. Let’s stop this shipwreck of civilization ». However, Pope Bergoglio’s appeal was not separated from the realistic observation that migrants are exploited: “The remote causes must be addressed, not the poor people who pay the consequences, even being used for political propaganda!”. The Pope also knows, of course, that the tragedy is caused, on the one hand by civil wars in many nations, caused by games of powers, and on the other by smuggling criminals who delude the poor with the promise of a better life, making themselves paid handsomely. with the savings of a life.

And he is also well aware that migrants are used as blackmail cabinets by President Recep Erdogan’s Turkey, which for years has been charging billions of euros from the European Union under the threat of sending a few million refugees from its territory. Of them, the majority are Syrians, therefore, partly “created” also by the intrusion of Turkey itself into the civil war in Syria, with its own troops or with local militias supported by Ankara. But the Pope also gave a jab at the EU, which says it is in solidarity and then does not help the member countries located along the borders of the Union enough, as if the external borders were not those of the entire federation: “We must admit that this Country (Greece), like others, is still under pressure, and that in Europe there are those who persist in treating the problem as a business that does not concern them. How many hotspots where migrants and refugees live in conditions that are at the limit, without glimpsing solutions on the horizon “.



Greece, therefore, left alone, or almost, in the same way as Italy or Poland, who have their business with arrivals from Libya and Belarus. And it is clear that “those who think that the problem does not concern him” is the central-northern portion of the EU, far from coasts and borders. Even the Pope probably remembers the Italian-French border of Ventimiglia, to name just one.