One week from the end of the transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo allows himself a madness! — Foot11.com

A few days before the end of the summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo is still causing ink to flow. This time it's not for transfer rumours, but for new financial madness.

Ronaldo and his dream villa

At the end of the transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo has not finished talking about him. If his situation keeps the football planet in suspense, the Portuguese has still not spoken about his future. Now the blur on where he will play next season, the fivefold golden ball is this time talking about him because of a financial madness.

Cristiano Ronaldo in the colors of Manchester United (iconsport)

The top scorer of the Portuguese selection, would have a very particular whim. Indeed, according to The Sun, the Mancunian number 7 is still having his “super-villa” built at Quinta da Marinha on the Riviera in Portugal… As a reminder, the villa for the five-time Golden Ball is estimated at 20M€. The Portuguese would still have some improvements in mind that the great architect Vitor Vitorino can satisfy. As a reminder, the villa is currently over 1000 m². Work should be completed early next year. The villa would thus feature expansive bedrooms with stunning sea views. The plans also contain a cinema, spa, games room and office on site.

For every problem, a solution

Small problem for the Portuguese, a golf course located right next to the future residence and would spoil the view. The solution proposed by the Mancunian would be very simple. In search of tranquility, Cristiano Ronaldo could again invest to overcome this problem.

Indeed, the Portuguese quite simply proposes to relocate the golf complex and its parking lot. Thus, the 37-year-old striker offered to completely demolish the infrastructure next to his villa, and then relocate it. An expensive operation, but within reach of Cristiano Ronaldo. As a reminder, the player is a billionaire and has ample means to create the house of his dreams.