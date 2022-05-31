One year after the murder of Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz – WAPA.tv – News

A year after the murder of Keishla Marlen Rodríguez Ortiz, the 27-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered by former boxer Félix Verdejo and his accomplice Luis Antonio Cádiz Martínez, NotiCentro recounted the most important data of the case that shook the entire country.

Keishla Rodríguez’s family reported her missing on April 29, 2021 after the young woman did not arrive at work. The accusations against Félix Verdejo, who had an extramarital relationship with the young woman who was pregnant, did not take long.

“For me it was him and wherever he is standing I will always point him out, because it was him,” said Keila Ortiz Rivera, the young woman’s mother.

On the afternoon of May 1, an anonymous call was received that gave evidence of the discovery of a woman’s body, which caused the young woman’s family and friends to move to Laguna San José. Bereliz Nichole, Keishla’s sister, later posted on her social media “I found you, I told you I was coming for you. I have you and your baby again.” The body found was guarded by the authorities and transported to the Institute of Forensic Sciences (ICF) where her relatives arrived to officially identify her.

That same night, Verdejo’s black Dodge Durango car, which the authorities were looking for because it coincided with the one used for his kidnapping and murder, was found in the house of the ex-fighter’s mother and seized by the authorities.

Boxer Félix Verdejo Sánchez surrendered to federal authorities on the night of May 2 and was charged with four charges for the vile murder of Keishla Marlen Rodríguez Ortiz. According to an accomplice who cooperated with the authorities, Verdejo injected the young woman with drugs, tied her hands and feet with a block and threw her off the Teodoro Moscoso bridge while shooting her with a firearm.

A year after the crime, the main suspects are being held in the federal prison in Guaynabo awaiting a status hearing, while the country and a family demand justice and seek to heal their mourning.

