One year of MoSt, our creative agency • Rivista Studio

MoSt is not a newspaper, but it thrives on publishing projects.

It is part of an ecosystem that includes magazines Studio magazine, Eleven and the festival of Studio in the Triennale, and all the people who work there. In 2021 there were many projects curated by Most, from the restyling and relaunch of the historic paper magazine of IIC, the Italian Cement Industry, which retraced the last ten years of great absence from the publishing market, to the third issue of Urban, the magazine of Borio Mangiarotti now on newsstands and bookstores, where we explored the value of maps, tracing paths between old and new maps thanks to which to get lost in endless streets, discovering stories, technological curiosities and hidden itineraries of the largest cities at world.

After the “journey” between the pages of paper, MoSt landed online with the new project Infra Journal, the web magazine of Atlantia which for almost two months has been involved in spreading culture around the theme of infrastructures.

And in following various editorial paths, we also had the time to meet again, and live, with the festival Studio in the Triennale. An increasingly engaging event for the audience of Studio magazine, which saw the alternation of several voices, to investigate this much discussed, new normal, thanks to opposing opinions and ideas. And it is precisely around the concept of Versus that the guests confronted and “clashed”, actively participating in five panels ranging from cinema to urban planning, real estate, fashion and sport (you can listen to the talk dedicated to fashion and cinema again).

But that’s not all. January is upon us and MoSt is ready to resume its editorial journey, with already consolidated projects and just as many to be built and tackled. In the meantime, you will find us on newsstands with Rivista Studio, Undici and VO +, three very special end-of-year issues. Studio magazine is dedicated to the TikTok phenomenon, Eleven entrusts its pages to the city of Naples and to football in all its forms while VO + strengthens its dialogue with the world of jewelry and this time it does so with a special issue entirely dedicated to the retail world, the challenges of the future and the strategies implemented by small and large players. Meanwhile, here is an overview of the other projects that MoSt has worked on this year, both digital and paper but also events.

Infra Journal

It is a specialist magazine for professionals as well as for less experienced readers and speaks clearly about infrastructures, new technologies, mobility and the green revolution already underway thanks to in-depth articles, podcasts, video interviews and articles capable of reaching a ever wider audience.

EY booklet

It is a project dedicated only to internal employees of the consulting agency. The booklet, illustrated by Francesca Arena, is called Beyond, a small project that wants to tell what is behind EY and what spirit moves this great company and its 6,500 people in Italy. Eight projects told and illustrated in a less corporate key: from cyber security to mobility, from transport to sustainability, from the business world to people’s health.

IIC

2021 marks the return of the magazine The Italian Cement Industry, the historic magazine founded in 1929 on the initiative of the Cement Incrementation Company and the National Federation of the Italian Cement, Lime and Gypsum Industry. In April 2010, the publication of the magazine was in fact suspended. The aim of the magazine has never been to talk about industrial problems, ovens, mines, quarries or plants, but to promote the use of cement products, tell the materials and projects that have enhanced them to the fullest, favoring their knowledge.

Urban

It is the new magazine dedicated to the culture of urban planning born on the occasion of the centenary of Borio Mangiarotti, a real estate development company founded in Milan in 1920. With the magazine the company intends to tell about itself but above all to spread the values ​​it has always believed in, addressing transversal issues on the urban world of today and tomorrow.

Pirelli World

World is Pirelli’s historic magazine, a printed six-monthly magazine also available in digital format. Since 2015 MoSt has been handling the numbers of World, creating a concept in line with Pirelli and its values. The articles, written in English for a global audience of selected stakeholders and recipients, host insights, interviews, essays, illustrations and shots of the most influential authors at an international level. The latest issue of Pirelli World Magazine talk about time. The theme that binds together articles and interviews, from Frances McDormand to Natalie Portman, is in fact “Take Your Time”, that desire to slow down and look around us, trying to understand what to keep of this so strange period that we have lived and that – perhaps – it changed us forever.

Jefferson Wells

In January 2021, “The Human-Center Future” was organized for ManpowerGroup, the launch event of the new Jefferson Wells Italia brand. The event, broadcast in streaming, was held in the setting of the Salone d’Onore of the Milan Triennale, in talk mode, and saw the participation of guests in presence and remotely connected.

Xiaomi x Eleven Magazine

Last June 18th Eleven Magazine, in collaboration with Xiaomi, organized an event at the Milan LUISS Hub. A special event to celebrate the return of great international football with the Europeans that Federico Buffa told in dialogue with Giuseppe De Bellis, recalling the fundamental and most fascinating stages of the historic competition. The event, launched live on Instagram on Eleven and on Xiaomi’s YouTube and Facebook channels, it saw the participation of the Eleven.