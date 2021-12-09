One year of Tesla Model 3 as a police car. Here are the conclusions drawn from the test

We have seen cars in several cases Tesla used by bodies of Police or transformed into first responders of various kinds, but the particular case of the United Kingdom. Here in fact the same Tesla to have modified and provided free of charge the vehicle, as part of a long-term test.

Now, almost a year later, the English branch of Elon Musk’s company has been able to draw up a series of observations, made public on Linkedin by Max Toozs-Hobson, account manager at Tesla. Here they are in detail:

You can do over 200 miles (320 km) of advanced driving in blue light with Model 3. The average blue light ride in the UK is approximately 7-15 minutes. The longest ride in our cars was over 4 hours in active use in advanced driving conditions.



Auxiliary systems have minimal impact on autonomy, ANPR for 3 hours would require less than a few kilometers of autonomy from the car. LED lights could run for days without battery.



Chill mode and speed limiting allow cars to be restricted, allowing split crews to drive the car during the shift allowing all officers to use the car.



The light bars are like running with a parachute! The integration of the lights into the passenger compartment of the car does not affect our drag coefficient and does not require holes in the roof, which has a negative effect on the residual values ​​of the car.

Shift charging works. Last week I joined a traffic unit that got into the car with just 80 miles of range. We stopped at a V3 Supercharger and gained 70% range in under 20 minutes. This gave us another 5-6 hours of driving for the shift, plus this refueling costs less than 20.

The public response to the sight of our active units was astounding, and the press articles were also positive. As an engagement tool we are seeing incredible results.

Brake wear was minimal, after 10,000 miles of driving the first set of pads still had 15-20% use. The tires are the same as the ICEs and need to be replaced at approximately 8,000 miles.

After 15,000 miles the only maintenance was brakes and tires, no annual maintenance program means minimal operating costs, downtime and a competitive total cost of ownership.

Tesla’s updates and software systems offer new ways for the police, the ability to send driving directions to the car via systems such as what3words and Google Maps will allow control rooms to send direct directions to the patrol. Dash cams, GPS tracking and access to apps offer unique potential to our cars as well.

Our turnaround and bodywork (maintenance) times are industry leading for law enforcement.

In addition to these observations, it should be added that the Tesla Model 3 Performance, recognizable by the standard rear spoiler, extremely more powerful and responsive even than the best cars prepared for the Police, despite having an affordable cost. If then driven by trained personnel, it would also have best results in pursuits and actions where speed is of the essence.